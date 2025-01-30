On Thursday, Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s former label (EeZee Conceptz Global) boss and manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, tagged her as a ‘‘Fantastic actress’’ and countered her with ‘receipts’ over her recent allegations.

The singer on Monday alleged that he (Mr Onyedikachukwu) masterminded a paternity fraud allegation against her in April 2025.

On 3 April 2024, this newspaper reported that four bloggers—Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and DJ Spoiltkid—alleged that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey was the father of the three-year-old son, instead of her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Chinwo, her husband, and Bassey subsequently petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the allegations.

The singer also alleged threats to life, intimidation and bullying.

In a video on Wednesday, her ex-manager, Eezeetee, has denied ever threatening or intimidating the singer, saying he never bullied nor threatened to destroy her.

He said, ‘‘We are at the point where we should be truthful and sincere. There is consistency in lies and pretence. What do you expect of someone who can perfectly imitate a child’s voice and it sounds so real like she’s a child? She’s a fantastic actress. Keep acting, keep crying.

‘‘They pray with these songs a lot. So they can’t believe that someone singing worship to God can lie. We understand all of that. But the truth is constant. No matter how far lies run, it takes just one truth to catch up with it.’’

Reputation, attacks

Instead, he said his life and reputation were subjected to severe attacks and that he stayed silent even when the singer attempted to use the EFCC to detain him and only instituted a court action to enforce his fundamental rights and prevent harassment.

He wrote: ‘‘Even in the face of injustice, I chose silence. When you involved the EFCC to detain me, I remained silent. When I sought resolution through the Multidoor Court, I remained silent. Even when I filed a lawsuit to protect my human rights and prevent further harassment, I still chose silence.

‘‘But then, you maliciously manipulated the system, obtained a bench warrant against me, and published it globally.

This is not just about me—it’s about transparency, fairness, and standing up against unjust actions. Sometimes, silence is mistaken for weakness, but let me assure you, truth always prevails. Facts are stubborn.”

Eezeetee also claimed he approached several notable pastors to settle his dispute with the singer but to no avail.

Lawyer’s statement

In another post, Eezeetee shared the statement by his lawyers, Maxwell Opara & Associates, in which they accused Chinwo of inflating her booking fees by over 300 per cent.

“All the allegations are false! Why are the allegations shifting? In all your statements and correspondences, you have never agreed to submit yourself to a mutual independent financial audit for the period the booking line was with you. Did you divert funds or not? Did you independently inflate your booking fees by over 300% then and blame it on the label?”

