Following weeks of dating speculations, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy and American singer Chloe Bailey have confirmed their romantic involvement.

Speculations about a romance between Chloe and Burna Boy began in December 2024 when she visited Lagos for the first time, spending “Detty December” with the Afrobeats star, who personally picked her up from the airport with a bouquet.

Videos of them enjoying the city’s nightlife fuelled rumours, with some believing their connection stemmed from when Chloe was seen front-row at Burna Boy’s concert in St. Lucia.

On Thursday night, the duo once again became the talk of the town after viral videos surfaced showing Chloe Bailey back in Nigeria with Burna Boy. The latest dinner date reignited conversations about their relationship.

The “Last Last” crooner was suited up in style and pulled out all the stops, leading Chloe to his luxurious red car and holding the door open like a true gentleman. They attended a romantic dinner date with Burna Boy’s close associates, including popular dancer Poco Lee.

Public affection display

As the night progressed, Burna Boy and Chloe did little to hide their affection, packing on the Public Display of Affection (PDA) with multiple kisses.

The restaurant was decorated with Valentine-themed items, including rose petals and heart-shaped balloons.

Another viral clip showed Burna Boy surprising Chloe with a lavish, matching Rolex wristwatch, which she flaunted.

Despite neither of them previously confirming their relationship explicitly, their recent interactions have left fans convinced that they are more than just friends.

Some fans have gone ahead to celebrate their publicly budding romance.

Grown-up woman

Before this, Chloe had remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Burna Boy.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in January, she dodged questions about their romance, instead, she talked about her time in Nigeria.

“Nigeria was so beautiful. I had the best time. I had some good food. I had pepper soup. I had lots of spicy chicken. Good,” she said when asked about her alleged romance with Burna Boy. When pressed further about their relationship status, Chloe responded, “Well, I’m a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria. He’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman.”

Burna Boy’s past relationship with British rapper Stefflon Don was also dragged into the mix in December, with some fans comparing the two relationships.

Interestingly, a video of Stefflon Don receiving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a birthday gift resurfaced around the same time as Burna and Chloe’s dating rumours. Some speculated that Steff was trying to “steal the spotlight” from Chloe.

Whether in a full-blown romance, a musical collaboration, or friendship, fans eagerly wait for the next step in their relationship as their bond continues to spark online buzz.

