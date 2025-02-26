Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has once again stirred controversy after expressing frustration over his son’s decision to register two plots of land in his grandson’s name instead of his own.

In a viral TikTok live video session, Mr Aloba questioned why Mohbad, who passed away on 12 September 2023, would secure assets for his son, Liam, rather than for him as the father.

Aloba’s outburst

In the live video, Mr Aloba disclosed that Mohbad owned two acres of land in Lagos— He revealed that the late singer acquired the lands through his mother-in-law, Wunmi’s mother, a police officer.

The late singer’s dad stated, “Mohbad told me he bought land through Wunmi’s mother. He said he bought two acres of land at Agbowa and a plot at Elepe, which was later transferred to Gberigbe.”

He further questioned why the land documents were in the possession of his late son’s mother-in-law, alleging that he was “excluded from Mohbad’s financial decisions.”

“When Mohbad came back from his tour, I met him, and he said he had bought two new plots at Elepe, but they used Liam’s name for the land. I don’t know the reason for that,” he lamented.

“As a father, I have never bought anything in Mohbad’s name, but they bought those two plots of land in Liam’s name. All the land documents were with Wunmi’s mother, except one at Gberigbe, which Mohbad personally gave to me. He said, ‘Daddy, you are a pastor, and I wish to build a church for you.’ That is the only one I have access to.”

Mr Aloba’s remarks have sparked criticism online, with many arguing that a father should prioritise his child’s future over his parent’s.

Enter Auxiliary Nurse

In a related development, Mr Aloba, in the same TikTok Live, refuted allegations that he dismissed the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated Mohbad before his death. His response comes after his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, claimed in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo that she informed him about the nurse’s involvement, but he allegedly disregarded the matter.

“I have never set my eyes on the nurse. If I had seen her, it would have been on the internet. We haven’t met physically,” Mr Aloba stated.

“The nurse and I never had any conversation at all. I never mentioned the nurse since I started narrating what happened to Mohbad that night. I didn’t see any nurse there; nobody introduced the nurse to me.”

Meanwhile, a magistrate court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday, ruled that Mohbad’s former record label boss, Abdulazeez ‘Naira Marley’ Fashola, along with music promoter Samson ‘Sam Larry’ Eletu and Owodunni ‘Primeboy’ Ibrahim had no case to answer regarding the late singer’s death.

The court ruling, based on legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), cleared them of allegations of harassment and bullying, which were initially linked to Mohbad’s demise.

However, the DPP stated that the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad before his death, along with one of the singer’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq, would be prosecuted for reckless and negligent acts under Section 251(e) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Background

Since Mohbad’s passing, his family has been embroiled in multiple disputes, including conflicts over his assets and the paternity of his son, Liam. Mr Aloba has repeatedly pushed for a DNA test to confirm Liam’s lineage, alleging that Mohbad had doubts about the child’s paternity before his death.

Additionally, he has demanded that the coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death be reopened, claiming to have new evidence. He has also accused Wunmi of taking Liam’s placenta to another man instead of giving it to him or Mohbad.

Wunmi, however, has maintained that Mr Aloba’s primary interest is in his late son’s properties. She has expressed her willingness to undergo a DNA test to clear her name and silence the speculations surrounding her son.

