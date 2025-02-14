Just like Awosika ‘Fido’ Josiah’s uplifting song ‘Joy Is Coming’, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and gift-giving—has finally come. But who says being single means missing out on the joy?

While couples exchange gifts and go on romantic dates, you, as a single, can still make the day just as unique.

Whether you’ve been single for a while, recently became single, or don’t care for the love-filled frenzy, February 14 doesn’t have to leave you feeling left out.

Instead of dreading the occasion, why not turn it into a celebration of self-love, fun, and new experiences?

PREMIUM TIMES has crafted the perfect survival guide—ten exciting ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day as a single.

Take a break from social media

It’s Valentine’s Day again! Want to avoid the pressure? Avoid social media. Social media is just a highlight reel of romantic stuff—gifts, surprises, and love declarations, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Seeing all that can make you feel left out if you’re single. Instead of scrolling through a million ‘Thank you, babe, for the gift’ posts, why not take a break and do something nice for yourself?

Who said skipping social media for a day will kill you? Avoiding social media on Valentine’s Day is a great way to avoid stress. Do things you enjoy, like reading a book or watching a movie.

Avoid draining your wallet

Who says giving that person you have a short-lived romantic or infatuated feeling for a Valentine’s Day gift will make them love you? Do you even know where your gift ranks on their list? Being single doesn’t mean your life should come to a standstill.

Yes, Valentine’s Day comes with the pressure to give and receive gifts, but don’t let the person you’ve been chasing for months drain your wallet. Instead, invest in something that genuinely makes you happy—a nice meal, new clothes, or that book you’ve had your eye on.

Join singles’ event or social gathering

Valentine’s Day may be widely associated with couples, but that doesn’t mean you need a plus-one to enjoy it. That’s right—singles can have just as much fun!

Across Nigeria, numerous lounges, restaurants, and event spaces host Valentine-themed parties, speed dating events, and networking meetups explicitly designed for singles. Instead of playing the role of an accompanist, why not immerse yourself in the experience?

So, dress up, step out, and make the most of it—you never know, you might meet someone special or form meaningful new connections!

Treat yourself to a solo date

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples—don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Being single on this day is not a setback; it’s an opportunity to celebrate yourself.

Treat yourself to a solo date—dress up, step out, and indulge at your favourite restaurant, a charming café, or a rooftop lounge with a breathtaking view.

Take the experience further by visiting an art gallery, attending a live music event, or discovering a new spot in your city. This is your chance to embrace self-love, create meaningful memories, and make the day memorable on your terms.

Spend time enjoying your favourite hobby

Whether painting, writing, gaming, cooking, or playing an instrument, Valentine’s Day offers the perfect excuse to immerse yourself in a hobby that makes the day meaningful and fulfilling.

Rather than dwelling on the couple-centered atmosphere, redirect your energy into creativity—you might uncover a hidden talent.

Netflix binge session and unwind

Have you ever wished to catch up on your favourite romantic movies but found work and a busy schedule in the way? Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in those heartwarming films you’ve meant to watch.

Heading to the cinema alone on this day might cause unnecessary tension or loneliness, especially given all the public displays of affection.

Instead, why not create a cosy atmosphere at home? Wrap yourself in a soft blanket and enjoy timeless romantic classics on Netflix, Prime Video, or your favourite streaming platform.

Whether watching alone or with fellow single friends, it’s the perfect way to unwind, escape reality, and make the most of the day—without any pressure.

Reflect and set new personal goals

Perhaps you’ve been told Valentine’s Day is only about romance, but that’s not the whole story. It’s also a perfect time for self-reflection and personal growth.

With the year still in its early stages, there’s room to realign your steps. If you’re single, this day offers a valuable opportunity to assess your life, set fresh goals, and design a path toward a more fulfilling future.

Rather than viewing Valentine’s Day as a reminder of your single status, turn it into a moment of empowerment—journal your thoughts, create a vision board, or draft an action plan for the months ahead.

Galentine or Bromance hangout

Don’t be misled—Valentine’s Day isn’t just for romance; it’s the perfect excuse to celebrate friendship! Whether it’s a Galentine’s get-together or a bromance hangout, singles can make the day a fun and memorable experience.

Rather than endlessly scrolling through social media and feeling down, bring your single friends together for a night of great food, music, and laughter.

Choose a theme—karaoke, game night, movie marathon, or a stylish dinner party—and make it a celebration to remember!

Get lost in a captivating romantic book

Those romantic books your friends recommended, but you never got around to reading? Now is the perfect time—Valentine’s Day!

Forget the notion that romance is just for couples. As a single, you can dive into heartwarming love stories without complications—just you, a cosy spot, and an enchanting book.

Let a beautifully crafted love story remind you that romance isn’t just about relationships—it’s about feeling, dreaming, and savouring the magic of storytelling.

Relax and enjoy a stress-free day

Give your mind and body the rest they deserve. Eat well, sleep deeply, and let go of all worries. Valentine’s Day is for relaxation—no stress, no pressure, just peace.

You’ve done enough, my dear. Step away from the daily grind and indulge in a well-earned break. Sleep in, lounge in your cosiest pyjamas, binge-watch your favourite shows or lose yourself in soothing music. Light scented candles, savour your favourite meal or soak in a warm, calming bath.

Sometimes, the best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single is by doing absolutely 👀nothing—no expectations, no obligations—just a day to recharge and embrace serenity.

Conclusion

While the activities listed above may not encompass everything single individuals can do to escape the pressure and emotional strain from those in relationships, it’s essential to recognise that Valentine’s Day isn’t solely for couples. It’s a celebration of love in all its forms, including self-love.

Whether you indulge yourself, create something meaningful, or give back to others, make Valentine’s Day—also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine—a joyous occasion.

Originally a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine, Valentine’s Day has evolved into a global celebration of love, friendship, and kindness—not just romance.

Over time, folk traditions have further shaped it into a significant cultural, religious, and commercial occasion observed worldwide.

