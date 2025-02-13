A recent Spotify data has revealed a surprising trend: a massive surge in heartbreak song streams.

Forget candlelit dinners; a recent study found that Nigerians are turning to their playlists to process their emotions, with a staggering 626 per cent overall growth in heartbreak streams from 2022 to 2024.

This Valentine’s, the sound of love is accompanied by the sound of heartbreak, and the data shows it’s louder than ever before.

Heartbreak songs

One heartbreak that Nigerians collectively mourned was the tragic passing of street pop artiste Mohbad.

Unsurprisingly, the data shows that on Valentine’s Day in 2024, Egwu by Chike and Mohbad ranked among Nigerians’ top three most-streamed songs.

Other tracks that topped the charts include “One Love—Bob Marley: One Love—Music Inspired By The Film” by Wizkid, which ranked at number one, and Shallipopi and Odumodublvck’s “Cast” at number three.

In 2023, Omah Lay’s deeply emotional song “Soso,” a melancholic cry for relief from pain, was among Valentine’s Day’s top three most streamed songs. It was joined by J-Hope’s “Arson” and Ayra Starr’s “Sability.”

Heartbreak at 9 AM?

While one might assume listening to heartbreak music would peak at night, a period known for deep reflection, Spotify data reveals otherwise.

It turns out that Nigerians listen to heartbreak songs most often between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Heartbreak music has been a surprising part of Nigerians’ morning routine for three years. Spotify noted: “Whether it’s a lingering breakup or a heavy heart, offices, cubicles and workspaces in Nigeria are filled with people working, headphones on, starting their day tuned into heartbreak songs and quietly processing their emotions”.

Nigerian men stream more heartbreak songs on Valentine’s Day—by a wide margin

There’s a common belief that women are more expressive about heartbreak, but Spotify data tells a different story regarding music consumption.

Most surprisingly, on Valentine’s Day, male listeners streamed heartbreak songs at a significantly higher rate than female listeners, with a 362 per cent increase compared to 169 per cent among women.

This could suggest that men resonate more with the feeling of heartbreak and turn to music as a private outlet for processing emotions.

Spotify said: “Whatever the reason, one thing is clear—when love is in the air, so is heartbreak, and Nigerian men are pressing play on their pain more than expected. While Valentine’s Day is often celebrated with grand gestures, heartbreak is a common theme on Valentine’s Day—more than what’s publicly shown”.

Whether you are in love or heartbroken, Spotify’s got you covered! Check out 100 Best African Love Songs and End In Tears playlists on Spotify.

