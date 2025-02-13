A 52-year-old woman, Angela Nzewi, was arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, for allegedly using 13 children to solicit for alms.
According to the police prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused from Otolo Nnewi, committed the offence on 21 December 2024 at Nnewi.
“That you, Angela Nzewi of Otolo Nnewi, on 21 December 2024, did obtain 13 children for the purpose of soliciting for alms,” she said.
Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, said the offence contravened Section 33(1) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004.
|
READ ALSO: Court remands 65-year-old man for alleged rape of minor
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with a surety in like sum.
She adjourned the case until 19 March for a hearing.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999