A 52-year-old woman, Angela Nzewi, was arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, for allegedly using 13 children to solicit for alms.

According to the police prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused from Otolo Nnewi, committed the offence on 21 December 2024 at Nnewi.

“That you, Angela Nzewi of Otolo Nnewi, on 21 December 2024, did obtain 13 children for the purpose of soliciting for alms,” she said.

Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, said the offence contravened Section 33(1) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra State 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until 19 March for a hearing.

(NAN)

