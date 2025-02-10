Popular gospel singer Paul Nwokocha confirmed the end of his second marriage to Goodness on Sunday, citing the reasons behind his decision to leave the union, which was highly celebrated on social media.

The singer, who began his career 40 years ago and has 66 albums to his credit, broke the news on his Facebook and YouTube page, shocking fans and critics alike.

In September 2023, the singer, who is outspoken about his private life, especially marriage, shared why his first marriage, which lasted two decades, crashed.

He said, “I decided to marry my new wife, Goodness, one month after my ex-wife packed out of our matrimonial home because the Holy Bible said “Paul Nwokocha” should not be alone.

Marriage is not for better or worse but for better or better; I didn’t marry to endure but to enjoy. My ex-wife, Alice, stopped giving me food, not minding that I give her money for the running of the house every month; I was living as an outcast in my home.”

Second divorce

In a viral video, the singer, who became a household name in Eastern Nigeria after releasing ‘Nkwa Praise’ in 2000, addressed his second failed marriage, citing some allegations.

He said, “Greetings to you all, all my friends and well-wishers. Thank you so much. My name still remains Paul Nwokocha, a minister of the gospel. I have heard so many people talk about my marital problem on social media, and I want to tell you something: If I marry today. I find out that the wife I married is doing abominable things before God and man, I will send you out of my house.

“Hear me again: If I marry today and I find out that the wife I married is doing abominable things before God and man, I will send you out of my house without any apology. You that is talking and showing pity on her, how will you feel if the woman you call your wife is taking nude photos and videos and sending them to men? How would you feel if you found such a thing? How will you feel? I need your comments.

“I married a wife, not a whore. So, I owe nobody an apology for this; stop calling me names. Not even minding how long I married you, if I find you are doing evil before God, you are going out of my house,” he said.

His estranged second wife, who has no known social media presence, has yet to respond to the allegations. The gospel singer’s revelation has led to mixed reactions from his followers, many of whom have criticised his choices.

