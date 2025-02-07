The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of popular dancer and social media influencer Idowu Emmanuel, popularly known as Lil Smart, following a petition filed by singer Naira Marley.

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed in a development that the dancer was apprehended on 28 January at his Lagos residence for alleged criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and spreading falsehoods against Naira Marley.

According to a statement released by the police on Thursday, investigations revealed that Lil Smart had used his Instagram handle to instigate ‘false claims.’

The statement read, “Following a petition filed by a law firm, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Unit arrested one Idowu Smart Emmanuel, a native of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and spreading falsehoods against Abdulazeez Adeshina Fashola (A.K.A Naira Marley).

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, using his Instagram handle @lilsmart_, falsely alleged that he was abducted, assaulted, and robbed of $300. He further claimed that Naira Marley had bribed all police officers in Lagos and was involved in credit card fraud.”

However, in a surprising turn of events, the 26-year-old dancer later admitted in a written statement that his allegations were entirely false and lacked evidence.

“The suspect later admitted in writing that these allegations were false and lacked evidence to support his claims. On January 28, 2025, he was apprehended at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos, and the exhibits related to the crime were recovered,” the police stated.

This arrest comes nearly two weeks after Lil Smart’s sudden disappearance, which had sparked concern among his fans and the entertainment community.

Death threat claim

Lil Smart’s accusations against Naira Marley date back to December 2024, when he shared a series of distressing Instagram posts claiming that Naira Marley and Zinoleesky threatened his life.

In response, he filed a formal petition against both artistes, urging the public to hold them accountable should anything happen to him.

His allegations sparked widespread concern and debate, with Zinoleesky dismissing them as baseless and attention-seeking.

More controversy

Beyond his accusations against Naira Marley, Lil Smart also became embroiled in a dispute with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

VDM had offered financial assistance to Lil Smart to pursue legal action against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, providing him with ₦1 million for travel expenses to Abuja. However, Lil Smart failed to attend scheduled meetings, later claiming he had distanced himself from VDM due to suspicions about his motives.

This disagreement led to further public scrutiny, with some questioning Lil Smart’s credibility and intentions while others criticised VDM’s approach to handling sensitive cases.

Following his arrest, netizens have reacted strongly to the statement, with some expressing disappointment over his false claims. In contrast, others argue that his swift detention raises concerns about freedom of speech and the influence of influential figures in the entertainment industry. However, the police have assured the public that Lil Smart will face due legal process while further investigations into his allegations and past disputes continue.

The Ogun-born dancer rose to fame for his reverse ‘Shaku Shaku’ and ‘Tesumole’ moves. His choreography for Naira Marley’s “Tesumole” earned him a spot in the official video. Known as Africa’s only professional skate dancer, he has worked with stars like Davido and Korra Obidi. He also runs the SmartFeet Shoe brand.

