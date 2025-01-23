On Thursday, Nigerian music star Stanley Didia, known as Omah Lay, proved that he’s more than a soulful singer.

The “Soso” crooner stunned fans and attendees with a bold, fresh look as he graced the ongoing Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026.

The prestigious event ends on Sunday and has featured some of the world’s biggest fashion houses and personalities, and Omah Lay ensured he left a lasting impression.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out in a striking red-and-white patterned jacket that radiated high-fashion energy.

His Paris Fashion Week ensemble blended avant-garde and classic elements. The ‘Holy Ghost’ hitmaker’s look was bold, daring, and unapologetically stylish.

With its structured shoulders and textured fabric, the jacket was a showstopper, radiating high-fashion energy. Paired with a crisp white shirt and a sleek black tie, he balanced the jacket’s look with timeless elegance.

The singer didn’t stop there—his accessories were just as striking. A white embroidered designer handbag added a minimalist yet sophisticated edge to the outfit, proving that fashion knows no boundaries.

Unlike his regular dreads and twist sponge curls Afro, he completed the fashion look this time with soft, perfectly styled curls and a single dangling earring, adding a playful and carefree vibe to his overall appearance.

In an online video that captured the moment, the 2021 Headies Award Next Rated exuded calm confidence as he posed for cameras and granted interviews.

Known for his emotional music, which resonates deeply with fans, the music star’s Paris Fashion Week appearance showcased another side of his persona—one that’s bold, experimental, and fashion-forward.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on his evolution, with some calling his new hairstyle “washing and setting” reminiscent of nostalgic beauty trends. While the look sparked mixed reactions, many agreed it was a refreshing take on Omah Lay’s style evolution.

Just as Omah Lay made a striking impression with his look, billionaire heiress Temi Otedola showcased her Louis Vuitton bag, while Jonzing record label boss D’Prince also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

International stars like Travis Scott, Adrien Brody, Whoopi Goldberg, Bradley Cooper, and many other A-list stars also showed up in style.

Omah Lay’s appearance follows other Nigerian celebrities like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, and Rema, who attended Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week debut in 2024.

