As part of Lagos State’s sustainability initiatives, premium drink brand Jameson has partnered with the state government to promote recycling efforts and drive environmental responsibility.

Jameson, a best-selling Irish whiskey, was founded in 1780 by John Jameson and is crafted in Midleton, County Cork, Ireland, using a blend of malted and unmalted Irish barley.

The partnership was showcased with a nearly 15-foot-tall festive tree made from 3,000 recycled Jameson bottles, displayed at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, highlighting a commitment to sustainability.

Speaking at the tree-lighting ceremony, Michael Ehindero, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, emphasised the importance of embracing sustainable practices across all levels of operations.

“All the upcycled and repurposed bottles were collected through agencies, consumers, and partners. Without these efforts, the bottles could have ended up in drains and other improper locations, contributing to environmental pollution.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Lagos State government and organisations like FABE International Foundation to make this a reality. In alignment with the circular economy, our goal is to ensure that every bottle we produce is upcycled and repurposed, preventing them from becoming environmental hazards,” Mr Ehindero said.

According to the Managing Director, the bottles used for the tree were sourced through partnerships with recycling agencies, consumers, and other stakeholders.

He noted that the initiative would mitigate environmental pollution and contribute to job creation and economic development by strengthening the recycling value chain.

Green initiatives

Titilayo Oshodi, the Lagos State Governor’s Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, commended the collaboration, noting that sustainability-driven projects like recycled bottles align with the government’s green initiatives.

“Jameson’s efforts in repurposing waste materials into something functional and festive set a precedent for other companies to follow. This initiative demonstrates how businesses can support our drive towards a greener Lagos,” Ms Oshodi remarked.

Founder of FABE International Foundation, Temitope Okunnu, praised the initiative, highlighting that the partnership shows how businesses can mix sustainability with culture and benefit society.

“Seeing a blend of sustainability and culture come to life in such an engaging way is truly inspiring. This partnership proves businesses can integrate environmental responsibility into their brand experiences while positively impacting society,” Ms Okunnu said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, also weighed in, stressing the need for increased adoption of eco-friendly materials in business operations.

“This partnership is a welcome development and further highlights the critical role of the private sector in tackling environmental challenges. We encourage more companies to adopt similar practices in the fight against plastic pollution,” the commissioner stated.

Highlights

Beyond shopping, the tree attracted crowds at the mall, drawing shoppers, staff, and passersby eager to capture photos with its backdrop. The festive season activation featured daily activities to foster creativity, community engagement, and environmental consciousness.

One of the highlights, ‘Owambe Day,’ paid tribute to Nigerian cultural heritage. Attendees dressed in traditional attire enjoyed music from the Thorpeedoh Band and signature Jameson cocktails.

Guests at the event participated in various themed experiences, including puzzle challenges, candle-making sessions, and cultural showcases, all set against the backdrop of the impressive recycled bottle tree.

Throughout the 12-day event, various themed activities, from games to open mic sessions, ensured an engaging experience that blended sustainability with fun and connection.

Sustainability goals

Beyond the festivities, Jameson revealed long-term plans to strengthen its sustainability goals by working closely with recycling partners and government agencies.

The company announced that by 2025, all bottles from its products will be fully recycled, further contributing to the state’s waste reduction targets.

Mr Ehindero expressed optimism about the future, acknowledging the economic challenges but reaffirming the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We remain committed to creating an ecosystem where sustainability and economic growth go hand in hand despite the tough business climate. Our efforts in recycling and upcycling are key to achieving this,” he said.

As the 12-day celebration ended, Jameson’s festive Tree Experience highlighted the importance of sustainability, community, and innovation in building a greener Lagos.

