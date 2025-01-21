The Oniru of Iru-land, AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has announced he’ll confer chieftaincy titles on filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters, Temple Company CEO Idris Olorunnimbe, and five others.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, signed by Abayomi Daramola, the Balogun of Iru-land.

Austen-Peters will receive the traditional title of Erelu Asa of Iru Kingdom, while Mr Olorunnimbe will be conferred with the title of Asoju Oba of Iru Kingdom.

Other distinguished honourees include Basira Smith (Iya Oba of Iru Kingdom), Adeyemi Idowu (Aare Majeobaje of Iru Kingdom), Muyiwa Gbadegesin (Aare So’ludero of Iru Kingdom), Lukman Mustapha (Aare Fiwagboye of Iru Kingdom), and Adegboyega Akintoye (Ajiroba of Iru Kingdom).

The conferment of the chieftaincy titles is part of activities to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the king’s peaceful reign.

Oniru of Iru-land

On 7 June 2020, this newspaper reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu installed Mr Lawal as the 15th Oniru of Iru-land in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Mr Lawal, who resigned as the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, succeeded the late Oba Idowu Abiodun, who died in September 2019 at 82.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The monarch will confer the chieftaincy titles on Austen-Peters, the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions and the arts and culture centre Terra Kulture in Lagos, and the other honourees on 14 June at the Aafin Oba Oniru in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the statement, the conferment of these titles celebrates the honourees’ excellence and contributions to the community.

The statement read in part: “To mark the fifth anniversary of his ascension to the revered throne of his forebears as the 15th Oniru of Iru-land and after a rigorous selection process, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal CON [Abisogun II].

“The Oniru of Iru-land, upon the recommendation of the Oniru-in-Council, has issued a Royal Decree approving the conferment of respective honourary Chieftaincy titles on the under-listed eminent and distinguished citizens.”

Meanwhile, in an official letter of nomination signed by Hakeem Akintoye, the king’s Private Secretary, the palace stated that the honour marked the culmination of a rigorous selection process based on the honouree’s remarkable accomplishments, personal distinction, and exemplary service to the community.

Reminder of commitment to development

Reacting to his nomination, Mr Olorunnimbe, in a statement sent to this newspaper, appreciated the monarch for deeming him worthy.

He stated that the honour served as a call to redouble his efforts toward the development and welfare of the community.

“I am deeply honoured by this recognition and remain grateful to His Royal Majesty and the Oniru-in-Council for finding me worthy of such a prestigious title.

“This honour not only represents a personal milestone but also serves as a reminder of my continued commitment to the development and welfare of our community.”

As of press time, the 55-year-old filmmaker, whose film, ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’, is celebrated as the ‘all-time highest-grossing biopic in West Africa’ and five others, had not responded to their nominations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

