GIVO (Garbage In, Value Out), a leading climate-tech and circular economy startup, has just successfully launched its third zero-carbon recycling hub today at Abraham Adesanya Junction, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

The inauguration ceremony, which coincided with International Day of Climate Action on the 24th of October, marks a significant step forward in addressing Lagos’ pressing waste management challenges.

The launch brought together climate change activists, sustainability enthusiasts, representatives from various development aid organisations and others to experience GIVO’s state-of-the-art, solar-powered facility. During the launch event, GIVO Founder and CEO Victor Boyle-Komolafe, along with various members of his team showcased GIVO’s innovative approach to waste management, recycling and enhancing the circular economy.

The team showcased their end-to-end circularity process through an interactive exhibition. Visitors witnessed the complete transformation journey – from waste collection and sorting to the mechanical recycling process, where plastic materials are cleaned, shredded, and processed. The exhibition highlighted GIVO’s innovative upcycling initiatives, displaying an array of colourful flower pots, keychains, and decorative items crafted primarily from bottle caps. While some processed materials are transformed into these consumer products, GIVO also partners with various off-takers who purchase the recycled materials for use in their manufacturing processes.

Ms Titilope, a local community member who attended the GIVO Ajah launch and has previously collaborated on education programs, shared her transformative experience: “Before coming to this launch, I viewed waste as just waste – something to be thrown away and forgotten. But after learning about their circular economy approach, I now see every plastic bottle and container as a resource waiting to be transformed”

“Today’s launch of our Ajah centre represents a crucial milestone in GIVO’s mission to revolutionise waste management in Nigeria,” said Victor Boyle-Komolafe, GIVO’s CEO & founder, during the opening ceremony. “This facility demonstrates how technology-driven solutions can address environmental challenges while creating meaningful economic opportunities in our communities.”

Adetomiwa Isiaka, Head of Partnerships at GIVO, emphasised the collaborative nature of the initiative: “The success of our Ajah centre demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships in driving circular economy solutions. Through experience working alongside corporate partners like Coca-Cola and Firestone, as well as local government authorities and community organisations, we’ve honed a model that’s both environmentally and economically sustainable. Our partners aren’t just supporters – they’re active participants in building a waste-free future for Nigeria and West Africa at large. With the power of partnerships, this facility and other GIVO centres can really impact communities.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Damilare Ajayi, Product Manager at GIVO, demonstrated the facility’s technological innovations: “Our system tracks materials seamlessly from collection through to the final product. With a combination of specialised softwares and devices, we ensure that each batch of recyclables is monitored through every processing stage, giving us relevant data on waste processing and environmental impact. Our proprietary softwares and our processes enhances route efficiency and processing, while also allowing us to provide clear impact reports to our partners—reinforcing GIVO’s commitment to sustainability”.

The launch comes at a critical time for Lagos, which currently generates 13,000-15,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, with less than 8% being recycled. GIVO’s micro-community approach, exemplified by the new Ajah centre, aims to establish self-sufficient recycling hubs across various communities, addressing both environmental concerns and cultural root causes of waste management issues.

This Ajah Centre, supported by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), will serve communities within a 5km radius, providing door-to-door collection of recyclables while creating up to 50 direct local jobs, and income opportunities for over 500 people with a focus on women and youth from the surrounding community.

The centre is part of the GIVO-Warwick Project, funded by the UK Government through UK Aid as part of the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) Programme. Since 2022, GIVO’s initiatives have achieved remarkable results. So far, their low-carbon recycling hubs in Lagos (Maryland), Abuja (Wuse 2) and Liberia (Harbel) have led to the diversion of over 2,000 MT of plastic from landfills and water bodies and the prevention of 35,000 MT of carbon emissions.

The three centres have also created around 80 direct jobs, 1,400 indirect income opportunities and facilitated distribution of over $50,000 in financial incentives to community members.

The new facility employs GIVO’s signature combination of physical and software technology to track and collect recyclables, using data-driven insights to tailor waste management solutions to specific community needs. This innovative approach has garnered international recognition from organisations including the World Economic Forum, UNIDO, AFD, BBC, and CNN.

The Ajah centre launch marks the beginning of GIVO’s expansion plans across Nigeria, with additional recycling hubs planned for various locations throughout the country. GIVO plans to launch its next recycling hub in Ikota, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Rivers State by early 2025.

See event highlights

GIVO is a circular economy initiative revolutionising waste management in Nigeria through technology-driven solutions and community empowerment. Focused on sustainability and job creation, GIVO collaborates with organisations like Coca-Cola and Firestone to implement community-focused, zero-carbon recycling and upcycling solutions in Nigeria (Lagos – Maryland, Ajah and Abuja – Wuse 2) and Liberia (Harbel).

For more information about GIVO, visit: www.givo.africa

For partnerships and enquiries, contact adetomiwa.isiaka@givo.africa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

