Lucky Udu denies Chief Priest’s baby mama claims

Nigerian media personality Lucky Udu denied allegations by Hellen Mutimu, Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, that he asked her for ‘bedroom favours’.

In an Instagram video, Udu dismissed the claims as “completely false” and shared evidence of their conversations, accusing Hellen and her lawyer of lying. He challenged anyone to provide proof of inappropriate behaviour and promised to quit his content-creating work if evidence emerged.

Udu clarified that he only received a ₦2 million donation from Cubana’s alleged brother, whom Burna Boy helped, which he used for work purposes. He also criticised Hellen’s demands, such as wanting “to stay in Victoria Island, Lagos,” as “unreasonable” and likely to “discourage her helper.” Reaffirming his position, he said, “I am not lacking female attention.”

Nons Miraj responds to fish pie seller’s allegations

Nigerian influencer and businesswoman Nons Miraj, also known as Chinonso Ukah, reacted to claims made by Alax Evalsam, the viral fish pie seller she previously helped. Alex, who gained fame after Nons Miraj bought him a car, rented him an apartment and provided him with new clothes, alleged in a recent interview that some individuals took advantage of him after his rise to popularity.

Responding in an Instagram video, Nons Miraj challenged Alax to name those who allegedly used him. She emphasised that she had spent the most on him among those who offered help and reminded him that he still had the car, apartment, and clothes she provided. Her response has sparked reactions online, with many questioning Alax’s claims.

Omawumi celebrates 10 years of marriage

Nigerian singer and actress Omawumi Megbele celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband. Omawumi shared a heartwarming video capturing their journey together over the years, accompanied by a sweet caption. She expressed gratitude for her husband’s love and understanding, describing life with him as stress-free, apart from minor moments of disagreement.

In her post, the Grammy-nominated singer thanked her husband and prayed for continued blessings, a stronger bond, and happiness for their family. Fans and well-wishers flooded her page with compliments and goodwill messages, celebrating the couple’s milestone anniversary.

Yomi Fabiyi, Mohbad’s mum, clash over fresh allegation

The quest for justice for Mohbad intensified as actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi clashed with the late singer’s mother, Abosede Aloba, during a press conference. Fabiyi accused Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and brother, Adura, of being involved in suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, alleging that “Adura’s Instagram account offered compromising evidence for ₦3 million.”

Mohbad’s mother denied the allegations, insisting Adura was “innocent” and accusing Fabiyi of “exploiting her son’s death.”Insisting on his stance, Fabiyi urged a thorough investigation and accountability for those involved, calling on authorities to act swiftly to ensure justice.

LA Wildfire: Omotola addresses rumours of returning to Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde addressed rumours about her return to Nigeria amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. In a statement shared, she expressed gratitude for the love and concern from fans but clarified that her departure from Los Angeles was unrelated to the fires, as she has been in Nigeria since December 2024.

Omotola debunked the misinformation, urging media outlets to correct the reports while expressing her deep connection to Los Angeles. She extended her prayers to those affected by the wildfires, including first responders and victims, describing the city as a cherished home and community.

I didn’t have a bank account at Square Records — May D

Nigerian singer May D discussed his financial struggles under PSquare’s Square Records label in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast. In the interview, May D revealed that he “didn’t have a bank account during his four years with the label.” While he didn’t blame PSquare’s Jude Okoye or the brothers for this, he regretted not opening an account, especially since he had no money to deposit.

May D further explained that when he left Square Records, he started getting calls for shows, which led him to open a bank account. He recalled how he bought his first television from Shoprite after receiving his first payments, despite having no money when he left the label.

Tunde Ednut’s birthday

Ahead of his 39th birthday on Monday, celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut was surprised with cow gifts from Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM). Obi Cubana reportedly gifted Tunde ₦10 million and more cows.

Along with the cow, VDM sent Tunde a heartfelt WhatsApp voice message, praising his impact and journey in the entertainment industry and wishing him a happy birthday. This generous display of friendship raised questions about whether past differences between Tunde and VDM had been resolved.

The blogger has also received more gifts from celebrities. Tunde’s birthday celebrations, traditionally known for their large-scale festivities, are often held in multiple locations in Nigeria and abroad.

Priscy Ojo announces details of wedding to Tanzanian fiancé

Influencer Priscy Ojo revealed the date of her upcoming wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in an interview. In an interview, she shared that the wedding will take place in 2025 and be celebrated in Nigeria and Tanzania. Priscy also joked about wanting 16 children with Juma Jux, later expressing her hope that God would bless them with kids. She spoke about how much her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, adores Juma Jux, noting that his likeable personality has made him loved by many, including her mother.

In 2024, Priscy made headlines when she publicly announced her relationship with Juma Jux, with engagement subsequently. The couple’s romantic posts and videos have been widely followed, and Iyabo Ojo and her close friends warmly welcomed Juma Jux during his visit to Nigeria. Fans eagerly await the wedding, which is expected to be star-studded.

Davido, Amaju Pinnick hang out, settle feud

Nigerian music superstar Davido and Amaju Pinnick, the former Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president, seemingly reconciled after their public dispute in 2023. The disagreement stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Pinnick against Davido, accusing the singer of breaching a contract by failing to attend the ‘Warri Again’ event despite receiving a substantial payment and having a private jet arranged for his performance.

In a new video shared by Davido, the two are seen together enjoying a moment, which suggests that their issues have been resolved. The dispute was ultimately settled when Davido performed for free at the 2024 Warri Again concert, thrilling fans with his electrifying performance. The recent video of them together has sparked mixed reactions online, with many curious about when the two squashed their beef.

Mohbad’s brother denies knowing the cause of the late singer’s death

Adura Aloba, the younger brother of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, denied actor Yomi Fabiyi’s claim that he allegedly offered a video of Mohbad fighting his wife, Wunmi, for ₦3 million. At a press conference in Lagos, Adura explained that the video, which was recorded by Mohbad three years ago, was on his phone, but he never sent it to Fabiyi. He also stated that he would “never withhold information that could help with his Mohbad’s death investigation.”

Fabiyi previously alleged that Adura offered the video, claiming “it showed the singer falling and sustaining a fatal injury, contributing to his death” on 12 September 2023. The claims made by Fabiyi, including accusations about Mohbad’s burial and his broken neck, were vehemently denied by Mohbad’s family, further adding to the public dispute.

Why I regret reviewing Don Jazzy’s burger — Food critic Opeyemi

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin expressed disappointment over the backlash he received following his 2023 review of Jazzy’s Burger, a business owned by music executive Don Jazzy. On the ‘With Chude’ Podcast, Famakin shared that the negative reactions to his review “deeply affected” him, especially since he has “great respect for Don Jazzy.” He clarified that his intention was never to harm but to provide constructive feedback to improve the restaurant.

However, he felt his review was misunderstood, leading to the belief that he was targeting Don Jazzy. Despite the backlash, Famakin acknowledged that Don Jazzy took his suggestions positively and made necessary changes to the business.

Lizzy Anjorin criticises colleagues for clashes.

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin responded to accusations about her frequent conflicts with colleagues. In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Lizzy explained that she only engages in confrontations when provoked. She stressed that she does not initiate disputes as a successful businesswoman and actress.

Lizzy stated that “for every action, there is a reaction,” and her responses to provocations may be severe. She attributed her social media clashes to her colleagues, claiming “they are the true instigators.” Lizzy emphasised that she does not waste time on matters that “do not benefit her financially” and that her “reactions are justified when others provoke” her. She also advised her critics to focus on their businesses instead of stirring trouble. The actress has been often embroiled in a public feud with Iyabo Ojo.

Banky W told me proclaiming Christ affected his career — Spyro

Singer Spyro shared his challenges in the Nigerian music industry after publicly proclaiming his faith in Jesus Christ. In a recent interview with Echo Room, Spyro revealed that, like popular R&B star-turned-pastor Banky W, he has faced discrimination since adopting the “Jesus boy” brand. He explained that many media moguls do not support or promote his music, even though they do so for other artistes.

Spyro believes this lack of support stems from his “open declaration of Christ,” which he views as “putting him at odds with the industry.” He recalled Banky W telling him that his struggles in the music world began when he openly chose a godly path. According to Spyro, once “you publicly declare your faith, it feels like you’re entering a battle against the system, which seems designed to bring you down.”

Nigerian music industry is filled with sharks — Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage sparked concern after sharing a video of herself swimming with sharks. However, she quickly reassured her fans, making a bold statement about the Nigerian music industry.

In her Instagram story, Savage claimed that “the sharks in the music industry are far more dangerous than the ones in the waters,” suggesting that the industry’s challenges and its players pose a more significant threat.

I regret dating Venita — BBN Adekunle

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Adekunle Olopade regretted his relationship with Venita Akpofure, which began during the 2023 ‘All Stars’ edition.

In an episode of his podcast, Deks & Friends, Adekunle admitted that getting into a relationship in the house was not part of his original plan. He added that if he could change anything about his time on the show, it would be the decision to start a relationship, as he felt it deviated from his intentions.

‘Liam doesn’t resemble Mohbad’ — Joseph Aloba

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, has reiterated his doubts about the paternity of his grandson, Liam. In an interview with Silverbird Television, Mr Aloba stated that “Liam does not resemble his late son, Mohbad,” which has led him to request a DNA test to confirm the child’s biological relationship to Mohbad.

Mr Aloba, who has been vocal in seeking justice for his son, also called for an investigation into Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, in an alleged connection with his son’s death. He insisted that he “would only accept Liam as his grandson if the DNA test proves the relationship.”

Spyro buys luxury car amid Ubi Franklin feud

Nigerian singer Spyro made headlines after purchasing a luxurious Corvette C7 worth millions of naira. The “Who Is Your Guy” hitmaker showcased his new car on Instagram shortly after an online altercation with Ubi Franklin, an associate of Davido. In a video shared by Unique Motors, Spyro is seen inspecting his new car, completing paperwork, driving it home, and expressing gratitude to the dealership. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Spyro opened up about his financial struggles earlier while signing to Paul Okoye’s record label, which sparked online debates. Tensions heightened after Spyro accused Franklin of using Davido’s name to scam him for a performance and subsequently owing him. However, on Instagram Live, Ubi claimed Spyro owed him ₦10.5 million for a car deal and falsely denied using Davido’s name, stating Spyro had direct access to the singer.

