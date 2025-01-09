Beyond his music and activism, the late Fela Kuti’s parenting style was largely unknown until Thursday, at least, until Thursday, when his youngest son, Seun Kuti, gave a rare peek into his iconic father’s views on child discipline.

In a viral Instagram video, Seun revealed what his father did when a teacher beat him (Seun) in school.

Seun’s remarks come on the heels of Wednesday’s viral video wherein a teacher, Stella Nwadigo, assaulted a three-year-old for his inability to write the number 6.

The video, which sparked mixed reactions and outrage among Nigerians, caught the attention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

This incident, which inspired Seun’s comment about his famous father’s style, also revealed his (Seun’s) views on parenting.

The Afrobeat star, who leads his father’s former band ‘Egypt 80,’ said, “As a product of the Nigerian educational system, I was beaten in school then. That is what I love my father for. When I was about to enter school– on every first day—my father would give me a letter directed to the headmistress for primary and the principal for secondary. He told the teachers or school authorities to report me to him (Fela) and not touch or flog me in school if I did anything wrong. Fela would say: “I’d punish and deal with him myself instead.”.’

“One day, one of the teachers flogged me, and I didn’t like the teacher in question. The speed at which I reported the case to my father was so fast. What that teacher went through at the hands of my father… hmm… (laughs).”

The Grammy-nominated musician criticised parents who beat their children, calling it non-African and linking it to colonial-era practices. He urged people to question the authority behind such actions.

“That’s why I don’t understand the actions of some parents today. I always say that to beat your child is unafrican. I know many of us are used to what we watch, and we are trained to think that it’s normal to beat your child. It’s a lie. It stems from Africans being beaten in colonisation. Under whose authority is what we should be investigating today,” the 41-year-old singer stated.

Teacher’s arrest

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed that Ms Nwadigbo, the teacher and staff of Christ-Mitots School, Ikorodu, has now been taken into custody for child abuse.

In a statement, the Lagos DSVA stated that justice for the young pupil victim, Abayomi Michael, is underway.

Similarly, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development responded to the incident. Mobolaji Ogunlende, a ministry representative, emphasised their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions.

In a video shared online, Ms Nwadigo was seen in tears, pleading for forgiveness following her arrest.

The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for stricter measures to prevent child abuse in schools, as authorities pledge to take appropriate action.

