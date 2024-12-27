Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has sparked conversations with his recent comments on the challenges faced by single women in their thirties.

In a recent interview with News Central, the 62-year-old actor referenced his movie “After 33” while asserting that many young women prioritise relationships with wealthy, older married men, often disregarding younger suitors with sincere intentions.

He said: “Some girls will be at university at 18, 19, or 20, and they start dating a wealthy guy, sometimes very old, too. Then, what you see along the line is that because the guy is wealthy and probably married, she refuses the advances of other younger people because the guy has either gotten her a car or a house. So to her, she’s operating on a very high level,”

According to him, this trend continues into a woman’s mid-20s, reducing her chances of finding a life partner as she ages.

He added: “From 22, she goes on to 24, and maybe even if she quarrels with this guy, she gets the next guy. And before you know it, she turns 25, 26, unmarried because she refuses the advances of younger prospective husbands. She turns 29 or 30, and by that time, she has left the university, and men are no longer finding her that attractive”.

The actor, whose persona is often dubbed “Nwanyi Sacrifice” (The Father of Sacrifices), noted how societal perceptions change as women approach their late 20s and early 30s, increasing the urgency to settle down.

“At 23, she’s a flex. At 28, she becomes a prayer point. After 33, she’s declared a state of emergency because her husband will not come when she turns 33 years old.

Some of them get to 35 unmarried. And they still think that they are having fun. They are not having fun. They are now in a state of emergency praying that God brings anyone,” he stated

Partner Choice

In October, via Instagram, Kanayo shared his views on the importance of choosing the right partner. The multiple award-winning actor urged women to be cautious in selecting partners, especially when a man fails to fulfil his responsibilities.

He expressed concern about the growing number of men relying on women for support and encouraged men to take charge of their households.

“They are responsible, and women try to cover for their husbands. But this advice is for young women: know who you marry. All over the place, it’s ‘I love him, I love him.’ But when he doesn’t provide—when he contributes nothing—women start considering advances from other men,” he noted.

Kanayo emphasised the need for women to balance supporting their partners while ensuring they don’t enable irresponsibility.

“Women must protect their husbands, even when they lose their jobs or face tough times. But do not, in your defence, make the man so irresponsible that he stops taking care of his bills altogether,” he advised.

The actor is widely recognised for his role in the classic film Living in Bondage (1992). He is known for playing intense characters in iconic movies like Billionaires Club and Nneka the Pretty Serpent. He has received several accolades, including the national honour of MFR.

Beyond acting, Kanayo is active in philanthropy and social causes and unsuccessfully entered politics in 2023.

