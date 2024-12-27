The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan filed four charges against Queen Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, and Abdullahi Babatunde over the tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The event, a funfair carnival intended to bring joy to children, ended in chaos, resulting in the deaths of 35 individuals, including children aged between five months and 13 years.

On Tuesday, the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan ordered the remand of the defendants at the Agodi Correctional Centre, citing lack of jurisdiction to hear the charges. Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi did not take their pleas but directed that the case be transferred to the appropriate court.

Police Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, the prosecutor, disclosed that the defendants organised a Christmas party for children but failed to ensure a safe environment, leading to the stampede. He revealed that the tragedy occurred between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Charges

The charges include conspiracy, culpable homicide, and negligent acts causing harm.

According to a copy of the charges obtained by Premium Times, the defendants were accused of conspiring to commit a felony and failing to provide adequate security and medical facilities for the event.

Conspiracy to commit a felony

The court alleged that the defendants conspired to commit a felony leading to acceleration of death, contrary to Section 324 of the Criminal Code.

Culpable Homicide

They allegedly caused the deaths of Musiliu Sofia and thirty-four others by organising a funfair without providing adequate security and medical facilities to prevent the stampede. This offence is contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000

Negligent acts causing harm

The defendants are also charged with conspiring to commit negligent acts causing harm, contrary to Section 517 of the Criminal Code. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000

Failure to ensure safety

The court alleged that they unlawfully omitted the provision of adequate security, medical facilities, and a conducive atmosphere before inviting attendees to the venue, resulting in the stampede. Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Background

Premium Times reported that 35 people were confirmed dead during a stampede at a children’s carnival in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event was organised by WINGS (Women In Need of Guidance and Support), a foundation established by Queen Naomi Silekunola, in collaboration with media partner Agidigbo FM. The funfair, meant to bring joy to children, turned chaotic, resulting in the loss of lives.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of eight suspects, including the defendants, following the incident. Other suspects include Fasasi Abdulahi (56), Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).

Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso described the incident as “a stampede caused by overcrowding and inadequate safety measures.” He noted that the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

“So far, 35 minors have been confirmed dead, while six others remain critically injured and are receiving medical attention,” Mr Osifeso said.

