If their social media shows of ‘love’ are anything to go by, the wives of Nigerian lawmaker Ned Nwoko, actress Regina Daniels, and Moroccan beauty Laila Charani can pass for best friends.

Despite being married to the same man, both ladies, who have thrown subtle jabs at each other in the past on social media, are now the envy of many.

Despite their age difference, they have one thing in common: anniversary dates. While Regina married Mr Nwoko in 2019, Laila married the businessman in 2010 the same month.

On Friday, Laila celebrated their 14th anniversary with a post on Instagram.

She shared a video featuring Ned, herself, and their son, captioned, “Forever together, baby.”

Regina responded to her post, commenting, “See love, o. He’s yours forever, Laila.”

Her comment quickly sparked mixed reactions online as fans applauded her for making polygamy look exciting and drama-free.

The Moroccan beauty also shared multiple posts on her Instagram story, expressing her love for Mr Nwoko with captions such as “In love with you, my husband,” “14 years of love is not easy,” and “Respect is a beautiful thing.”

Meanwhile, Regina, on the other hand, reflected on her marital journey with Mr Nwoko in an emotional post, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the future.

History

In November 2021, Laila and Mr Nwoko had a public split that almost led to a divorce as she also announced their separation on her Instagram handle.

Many fans linked their separation to the influence of a local aphrodisiac called “Kayamata”, sold by Hauwa Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma.

In a detailed statement, Mr Nwoko later addressed the separation, clarifying that their split was due to “irreconcilable differences” stemming from Laila’s alleged misconduct during a trip to London.

According to the statement, Laila was accused of abandoning their children, spending money frivolously, maintaining contact with another man, undergoing plastic surgery without her husband’s consent, and contracting COVID-19 at a nightclub.

The statement partly read: “When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to shops but spent money on herself. She was also in contact with a man.

“Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021. She had plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to a nightclub and got coronavirus there. The neglect of the kids, violence on them, plastic surgery without knowledge of her husband, wayward lifestyle abroad, contact with a man, police case, and involvement of a lawyer in London were the significant concerns that Ned Nwoko found disturbing and unacceptable.

”In all the weighty allegations, her only defence was that someone ‘set her up’. She never explained who did it and for what purpose. When she returned to Nigeria from the UK, Ned Nwoko refused to see her and instead asked her to leave, as he could not condone her indiscretions anymore.”

Despite the challenges, the Nwoko family appears to have moved past the drama. The recent anniversaries and public show of love suggest a renewed commitment to harmony and respect within the family.

