What do fluctuating exchange rates, steeze, and the latest iPhone have in common?

They were among the burning questions on the minds of Nigerians in 2024, as revealed by Google’s Year in Search report sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

This annual ‘Google’s Year in Search’ roundup showcases the topics, people, and moments that inspired Nigerians to turn to Search for answers, insights, and connections.

These searches reflect how Nigerians balance local issues with global interests, from economic challenges to cultural trends. They offered a glimpse into the top questions in 2024, proving that no query is too big or small for Google.

Top searched questions

How much is a dollar to naira today?

The economic challenges posed by the fluctuating naira exchange rate have made this a staple query in Nigerian search trends. As individuals and businesses grapple with inflation, international trade, and remittance transactions, real-time updates on the dollar-to-naira exchange rate are critical. This question underscores a year of economic introspection for many Nigerians.

How much is the iPhone 16?

Apple’s latest flagship release, the iPhone 16, generated significant buzz in Nigeria, reflecting the growing appetite for high-end technology. Smartphones have become status symbols and essential tools for daily life, driving interest in pricing the latest devices, especially as consumers weigh costs in an economically volatile climate.

What is the meaning of steeze?

Slang continues to be a cornerstone of modern communication, and terms like “steeze” – blending “style” and “ease.” Steeze was almost one dominant inquiry in the first half year. It piqued curiosity, especially among younger demographics influenced by global pop culture and music.

How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair?

The resurgence of Afrocentric beauty standards and self-expression has inspired Nigerians to embrace natural hairstyles. Searches like this indicate a strong interest in hair care tailored to African textures, driven by social media tutorials, influencers, and a cultural shift towards celebrating natural beauty.

Who won the US presidential election?

Global political events, particularly the US elections in November, captured Nigerian interest, given their far-reaching implications for international relations, immigration, and economic policies. This search reflected a globally connected populace invested in understanding geopolitical shifts.

Who won the Grammy Award 2024

Nigerians’ increasing participation in global music conversations, with music stars like Burna Boy and Wizkid achieving international recognition, fueled interest in awards like the Grammys.

Why are ice baths good for muscle recovery?

With fitness trends on the rise in Nigeria, questions about health and wellness gained prominence. Ice baths, popularised by athletes and fitness influencers, drew curiosity as Nigerians sought ways to enhance recovery and performance in sports and physical activity.

Who won the Ballon d’Or 2024?

Football remains an integral part of Nigerian culture. Global accolades like the Ballon d’Or made it to the top searches of the year as it continued to captivate fans eager to celebrate their favourite players and teams.

How many seconds are in a day?

This seemingly simple question highlights the inquisitive nature of Nigerian internet users, often sparked by trivia or educational content circulating online.

How to hype up your sports team that you support

Sports enthusiasm, particularly football, is already widespread in Nigeria. This ‘hype team’ search likely stems from fans looking for creative ways to energize their favorite teams or fan communities

Entertainment dominated other search categories, with trending songs, TV shows, and movies drawing significant interest. Artistes like Shallipopi and Khaid led the charts, and movies such as A Tribe Called Judah and Damsel became cultural talking points. Meanwhile, recipes like “Pornstar Martini” and “Milky Doughnut” showcased Nigerians’ diverse culinary explorations.

In 2023, Nigerians were curious about the winner of the presidential election, Mohbad’s wife, fuel subsidies, and the meaning of Idan which was one of the top slangs in the country this year.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Google West Africa noted, “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped Nigerians’ lives this year. From cultural milestones to economic concerns, these insights reflect the diverse ways Search empowers users to navigate and understand their world.”

