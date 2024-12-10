The 2005 winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Omowunmi Akinnifesi, has revealed why she is a virgin at 37.

She disclosed her reasons in a recent video posted on her YouTube page, “ Walk in Purity.”

Ms Omowunmi revealed that she made a covenant with God as a teenager to remain chaste.

She said “I had a covenant with God when I was 18 years old about keeping myself. People say celibate, but I have never done it before. There was nobody there for me. I spent my twenties making mistakes, adjusting and doing what I knew best. Because I have kept myself, I walked in shame for a long time. I was very ashamed of it.”

She noted how difficult it was to open up to her friends about her decision, recounting, “When I finally spoke to them, they would laugh at me.”

The former beauty queen also reflected on how rumours about her personal life strengthened her resolve.

“Even worse, the stories I would hear about myself. Imagine being okay with negative stories about you, masking something you thought would be an embarrassment. In today’s world, I don’t know how I would have survived it. It was very hard for me, but I did it through the grace of God,” she said.

Sacred Vessels

The former beauty queen also unveiled her initiative, Sacred Vessels, which she said was inspired by her desire to help women rediscover their values and embrace their morals.

“I am starting this initiative because things are very different right now. The way women are, it’s almost as if we don’t understand our values anymore and our morals.

Ms Akinnifesi was crowned the most beautiful girl in Nigeria in 2005 at 18 and went on to represent Nigeria at the Miss World competition in China, where she engaged in environmental advocacy.

In addition to her pageant success, Ms Akinnifesi founded a public relations and usher-hiring business, Elle Poise, and has been recognised as a style icon, winning accolades like the Allure Style Awards in 2011. She also revealed that she endured a six-year ordeal with a stalker, which shaped her journey and resilience.

