Superstar Wizkid is set to headline one of the most significant music events of the year, with his highly anticipated G.O.A.T Experience scheduled for 28 December.

The singer’s presence is expected to add extra flavour to a festive season packed with concerts, parties, and cultural celebrations across Nigeria.

December in Nigeria has become synonymous with music and entertainment, marked by back-to-back concerts, block parties, and citywide festivities that define the Detty December experience.

This year, Pepsi is again at the centre of the season, supporting events that showcase the energy and creativity of young Nigerians.

Pepsi has been one of the most prominent champions of Afrobeats, recognising its power as a global voice for African culture and the unique energy it brings to the music ecosystem. We have always been deeply connected to the spaces where culture is created and celebrated to win the heart and mind of our consumers,” said Yewande Ade-Alao, Marketing Manager, Seven Up Bottling Company.

“Our commitment to music, culture and delivering value is what has kept us closely aligned with consumers year after year. This December, we are building on that legacy by supporting the platforms and moments that matter most to our consumers,” she added.

Wizkid’s G.O.A.T Experience with Futurefest on December 28 is expected to be the highlight of the season.

Other major events, including Eko Groove, Island Block Party, and Elite Fest, also feature Pepsi’s support, providing fans with a mix of live music, immersive experiences, and interactive digital moments throughout the month.

The festive season has already kicked off with high-profile events such as Obi’s House, Detty Dec Fest by Livespot, Element House, Mainland Block Party, Chunes Day Africa, and Motherland.

By partnering with top artistes like Wizkid and supporting platforms that celebrate contemporary music, Pepsi continues to strengthen its connection with urban youth, offering experiences that feel authentic and distinctly Nigerian.