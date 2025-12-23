Released on 20 December 2025, on YouTube via Only Good Films TV, ‘Christmas with Livinus’ is directed by JBlaze, with Biodun Stephen pulling double duty as producer and actor.

The film is anchored by Nollywood icon Nkem Owoh, who delivers a delightful performance as Livinus, a character who is equal parts stubborn, strategic, and surprisingly vulnerable. He is supported by a refreshing cast of emerging talents, including Joanna Jordan, who plays one of his daughters.

After living alone for 21 years, Mr Livinus is forced, not by sentiment, but by circumstance, to reunite with his estranged daughters for Christmas. His motive? Politics. His reality? Family. And as the season unfolds, one question hangs in the air: What is Christmas without family?

At its heart, this comedy-drama explores the intersection of politics and family, where chaos quickly ensues. Livinus, a bachelor in his sixties and a local political aspirant, decides to reunite his three daughters, born to three different women, in a bid to polish his public image and outshine his rival. But what begins as a calculated campaign move soon spirals into an unforgettable Christmas filled with tension, laughter, revelations, and healing.

Christmas with Livinus is the kind of holiday film made for shared laughter in the living room. It is both funny and heartfelt, offering a deeply relatable reminder that while politics may win votes, it is family that truly defines a legacy. Simple yet rich in meaning, the film captures the chaos and beauty of the Christmas season.

Plot

Mr Livinus (Nkem Owoh) is in the middle of a challenging political race for a local office, but his campaign is already facing cracks. His campaign manager, Felix, insists that he must embrace social media to win over young voters. Livinus, old-school and stubborn, would rather stick to grassroots politics, handshakes, town halls, and face-to-face promises. Just as this debate brews, a bigger threat emerges: his party begins considering handing its ticket to Mrs Ubah (Biodun Stephen), an opponent seen as more appealing because she is publicly perceived as being “family-oriented.”

For Livinus, who has lived alone for 21 years, this is a problem he cannot ignore. To strengthen his image and prove he is the better candidate, he turns to the one thing he has avoided for decades: family. Desperate, he reaches out to his three estranged daughters from different women, pleading with them to come home for Christmas. The goal is simple: reunite them, show unity, and save his political ambition.

The first to arrive is Ada, a calm, warm-hearted science student whose optimism and simplicity set her apart. She is soon followed by Bunmi, a dramatic fashionista who reacts to everything with flair and seems deeply invested in her love life. Completing the trio is Chidera, the youngest and most pampered, whose over-the-top reactions and emotional outbursts make her impossible to ignore.

What begins as a carefully calculated political move quickly spirals into something Livinus never planned for. Sibling rivalries erupt, old wounds reopen, and the differences between generations become painfully clear. As Christmas draws closer, Livinus is forced to confront a hard truth: family cannot be staged like a campaign photo.

Will his attempt to reunite his daughters secure his political future, or will the chaos of Christmas expose the cracks he tried so hard to hide?

Review

Set against the glow of Christmas decorations and last-minute holiday preparations, Christmas with Livinus unfolds as a lively mix of political drama, family tension, and festive cheer. With another pre-election year ahead, it somewhat mirrors the state of Nigerian society at the time.

The film smartly allows Christmas to do what it often does best: force long-buried truths into the open in family reunions.

One of the film’s strongest points is its exploration of the tension between political ambition and genuine human connection. Livinus, brought to life with charm and depth by Nkem Owoh, is a profoundly flawed father; ambitious, calculating, yet quietly burdened by regret. Mr Owoh delivers a performance that reminds viewers why he remains a Nollywood legend, seamlessly switching between laugh-out-loud comedy and moments of raw vulnerability. His timing is impeccable, whether he is caught in chaotic family arguments or delivering a soft, regret-filled confession.

The daughters bring additional emotional texture to the story. Ada’s guarded nature reflects years of unresolved abandonment, while Bunmi’s calmer outlook becomes a bridge toward reconciliation. Chidera’s sharp, tech-savvy resentment captures the growing gap between old-school politics and a digital generation. Through them, the film subtly critiques Nigerian society, especially the pressure on politicians to project picture-perfect family lives and the long-term impact of absentee fatherhood in a patriarchal setting.

Director JBlaze keeps the film visually intriguing and engaging, with crisp cinematography that highlights the intimacy of family spaces and the glow of festive lights. At roughly 90 minutes, the pacing remains tight, and the blend of comedy and drama feels organic primarily. The humour springs naturally from cultural moments, especially the dismissive attitudes toward social media, while the emotional scenes, particularly Livinus’s reckoning with his past, land with sincerity. For a YouTube Nollywood release, the production quality stands out.

Weakness

The film does fall into familiar Nollywood territory. The storyline, where estranged family members reunite, conflicts erupt, and redemption follows, is predictable, and the political subplot rarely surprises.

The ending, where Livinus loses the election but regains his family, carries emotional weight, and it is the core of the movie’s message, which could have been critically executed.

A few character transitions, especially the daughters’ quick softening toward their father, could have been better developed, and some dramatic moments lean toward melodrama.

Justification

Still, Christmas with Livinus succeeds where it matters most: it connects. It is warm, funny, emotionally honest, and deeply relatable, making it perfect for family viewing during the holidays. While it may not reinvent the genre, it delivers comfort, laughter, and a clear message that rings true long after the credits roll: success is empty without family.

If you are looking for a Nollywood film that captures the chaos, joy, and emotional complexity of a Nigerian Christmas, with humour, heart, and a touch of political satire, this one is well worth your time.

Verdict: 7/10

‘Christmas with Livinus’ is showing on YouTube via Only Good Films TV