The race to discover Nigeria’s Next Afrobeats Star has reached its decisive stage, with six finalists preparing for a make-or-break finale after months of auditions, training, and live performances.

The talent hunt, which began in August with 300 hopefuls selected from open auditions, has now produced six outstanding artistes: Somto O’Laker, Kaekon, Ayo Benz, Lucky Yay, Astro Boi, and Dave Cash.

The contest progressed through several elimination phases, first reducing the number from 300 to 48, then to 24, to 12, and ultimately to the final six.

The top 12 were split into teams mentored by iconic producers Puffy Tee, P.Prime, Sarz, and Andre Vibez, who guided them through sound development, stagecraft and performance discipline.

The winner will secure a $100,000 recording deal from ONErpm and U-Records, while the other finalists will be guaranteed recording deals ranging from $25,000 to $75,000.

Transformation, Creative Growth

During a house tour session on Wednesday with journalists, the contestants described how the competition reshaped their artistry and work ethic.

Housemate Somto stressed the importance of discipline in building a lasting career and identified the essential traits of a star as “charisma, swag, knowledge of the industry, and discipline”..

“Knowledge of the industry, but most of all discipline. This place teaches you how to be disciplined in both your craft and your character on stage. It’s like a 360. Of course, you have talent, but the most important thing is hunger – hunger for continuity,” he said.

For Tunexz, the producers’ involvement stretched their creativity.

He noted that working with multiple producers, he didn’t choose exposed him to new sounds and stories, ultimately reshaping his creativity.

“We have four producers. We do not choose them; anybody can work with anybody. You may want Sarz because of his sound, but here, you don’t have a choice. That can shape you into another kind of sound. I’m gaining more education, more stories, and a wider range of sounds. It is shaping us into another kind of person we didn’t think we were going to be,” he noted.

Lucky Yay expressed optimism about Afrobeats going global if we stay authentic and tell our own diverse stories, noting the genre still has many unique styles and its untapped potential.

“We will go global by using our own stories, our authenticity. Afrobeats is diverse. We now have Afropop, Afro R&B, Afrosoul, and Afrofusion.

“All of us have that spice, that originality. We’ve barely scratched the surface,” he said.

Highlighting the focus on live music, Eniola said, “In Nigeria, we have just about 10 major artistes that can give a proper live performance. Most performances now feel like studio sessions. Live performance is a totally different ball game,” he said.

Kaekon described the competition as an emotional and stylistic awakening.

“I had to embrace my inside. I didn’t use to act sexy, but people told me, ‘Girl, you are a girl, act like it.’ Clothes I do not want to wear, I am not comfortable in, but beauty is pain.”

Originals

The Next Afrobeats Star, launched four months ago, stands out by operating an “originals only” format, requiring artists to audition and compete with their own songs rather than covers.

This approach, according to the organisers, ensures contestants build a real catalogue while showcasing authenticity and creativity.

With guidance from top producers like Sarz, Puffy Tee, P.Priime, and Andre Vibez, who said he is “excited to help discover the next generation of Afrobeats stars”, the show prioritises artistic development.

MTN Nigeria positions the project as part of its plan to nurture future Afrobeats icons, aligning with national creative goals and offering mentorship, visibility, and a $100,000 grand prize.

As the showdown approaches, the remaining six artistes will compete for the top spot, with one becoming the inaugural Next Afrobeats Star. The finale is expected to conclude in December 2025.