Dangote Group on Tuesday announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc to support the next phase of expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The company’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement, said this collaboration will provide advanced technology and services that will enable the refinery to increase its processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2028.

This, according to him, marks a major milestone in their long-term vision to build the world’s largest petroleum refining complex.

Last month, the refinery announced plans to scale up its capacity to 1.4 million bpd from the current 650,000 bpd. The move will take the crude oil processing facility, Africa’s largest refinery and the world’s biggest single-train refinery, the largest in the world, past India’s Jamnagar Refinery, whose capacity stands at 1.2 million bpd.

Mr Chiejina said through this agreement, Honeywell will supply specialised catalysts, equipment, and process technologies that will allow the refinery to process a broader slate of crude grades efficiently and to further enhance product quality and operational reliability.

Honeywell, a global Fortune 100 industrial and technology company, offers a wide portfolio of solutions across aviation, automotive, industrial automation, and advanced materials.

“Honeywell’s division UOP has been a technology partner to Dangote since 2017, providing proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration equipment, high performance column trays, and heat exchanger technologies that support our best-in-class operations,” the statement said.

Dangote Group, according to the statement, is also advancing its petrochemical footprint.

“As part of the wider collaboration, we are scaling our polypropylene capacity to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is a key industrial material widely used across packaging, manufacturing, and automotive applications.”

In addition to refining expansion, Mr Chiejina said, Dangote Group is progressing with the next phase of its fertiliser growth plan in Nigeria.

“We will increase our urea production capacity from 3 million metric tons to 9 million metric tons annually. The existing plant consists of two trains of 1.5 million metric tons each. The expansion will add four additional trains to meet growing demand for high-quality fertiliser across Africa and global markets.

“Dangote Group remains fully committed to delivering world-class industrial capacity, strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, and driving sustainable economic growth through long-term investment, innovation, and strategic global partnerships,” he added.