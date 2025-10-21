They’ve been heard across millions of streams, yet few listeners know their names.

A group of teenage girls from a Lagos secondary school is being formally introduced as the vocal backbone behind some of Afrobeats’ most celebrated hits.

Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi, Founder and CEO of Dapper Music and Entertainment, has unveiled Giddy Girls, a five-member all-female vocal collective whose harmonies quietly powered Burna Boy’s “Higher” and “Love”, as well as TML Vibez’s viral hit “Amiri”.

The group, made up of Ifeoluwa Ayoola, Irene Aziba, Michelle Imafidon, Isabella Osayi, and Deborah Aleshinloye, is drawn from Chalcedony School, Lekki. There, they first began singing together during school rehearsals before finding their way into professional recording sessions.

Their voices, often layered beneath lead vocals, have shaped the emotional core of some of 2024 and 2025’s most-streamed Nigerian records, adding soul to Burna Boy’s introspective sound and liveliness to TML Vibez’s street-infused anthem.

Omoba Godwin Eshiomomoh coaches the group vocally, and producer and sound engineer Chisom “Jaysythns” Onyeke helps refine their blend of gospel roots, pop precision, and Lagos-style rhythm.

Revelation

Akinwunmi describes the collective as “a revelation.”

He said: They’ve brought magic to every record they’ve touched,” he said. “It’s rare to see this level of harmony, discipline and passion from such young voices. They represent the next wave of African sound.”

Though Giddy Girls are not releasing a debut single yet, Dapper Music says collaborative recordings and showcase performances are developing, including potential features with established Afrobeats stars.

For now, the group balances studio sessions with classroom life and a quiet rise, which points to a larger shift in Afrobeats, where background vocals increasingly shape the genre’s emotional depth.