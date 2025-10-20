Rising gospel singer Omoseyin Esther Taiwo, popularly known as Angelheart, lit up Lagos at the weekend when she unveiled her new single, Sope, at a special listening party hosted by KWG Entertainment.

The event, held under the creative direction of Opeyemi “Opiano” Kolawole, marks a new phase in the artist’s five-year musical journey and serves as a prelude to her forthcoming debut album, Genesis.

The new single, produced by AY Beats and directed by Iyke Lawrence, reflects Angelheart’s growing confidence and artistic maturity.

It blends Afro-hip-hop rhythms with soulful gospel elements in a refreshing style that aims to reach beyond traditional church audiences.

“Sope isn’t really an album,” Angelheart explained in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “It’s a song that introduces me to the larger music world before the Genesis album. The idea is to make people see what Angelheart represents — gratitude, hope, and faith.”

The singer described Sope — which means “give thanks”, — as an unplanned moment of inspiration born out of a studio session.

“We were just working on beats when the idea came up,” she said. “The message is simple: be thankful. The situation you complain about might be someone else’s prayer point.”

For Angelheart, the song’s message draws deeply from her personal journey. Having faced doubts about her progress, she said she learned to focus on gratitude.

“People often ask why I’m still with KWG after so many years,” she said. “But I’m grateful for where God has placed me. Some people would spend so much to achieve what God has given me through grace.”

A creative fusion

According to her manager and video director, Iyke Lawrence, Sope was created to bridge the gap between sacred and secular audiences through a sound that feels both familiar and uplifting.

“We wanted something that could speak to people who don’t usually listen to gospel,” he explained. “It’s not hip-hop, and it’s not the usual church music — it’s in between. It’s designed to pull people closer to God in a relatable way.”

The accompanying video, shot in both a church and a bar, captures that duality. “We used contrasting scenes to show that in any situation — whether you’re in a bar or in church — there’s always a reason to thank God,” Lawrence said. “It’s about finding gratitude wherever you are.”

For KWG boss and producer Opiano, Sope demonstrates the creative evolution of Angel Heart and the label’s growing versatility.

“We were just in the studio, playing around with sounds, when this came up,” he said. “It carries a thankful message but with an energetic, modern vibe. The fusion of Afro and gospel elements makes it unique.”

He also noted Angelheart’s transformation since her early days. “When we started with Genesis, she was timid,” he said. “Now, she’s bold, expressive, and ready. The confidence you see in Sope reflects how far she’s come.”

A journey rooted in faith

Angel Heart’s upcoming album, Genesis, has been developing for five years and draws from her personal walk of faith. She explained that the project took time because she wanted every song to carry a divine purpose.

“Sometimes it felt slow, but I realised God was preparing me,” she said. “Each song — like Duro de Oluwa (‘Wait on the Lord’) — is meant to lift hearts and remind people that hope is never lost.”

For the team at KWG Entertainment, Sope sets the tone for a new wave of gospel expression in Nigeria — one that combines deep spirituality with vibrant contemporary appeal.

“The message is simple,” Opiano added. “Be thankful, no matter your circumstance. Gratitude opens the door for more blessings.”