Nigerian author and gospel singer Abimbola Aiyetan has released a new single, “Flourish,” which promotes spiritual growth, resilience, and purpose.

The track blends soulful melodies with contemporary gospel rhythms, carrying a message inspired by Psalm 1:3, that the believer is like a tree planted by streams of water.

According to Ms Aiyetan, the song was born from a personal moment of reflection and gratitude.

“This song came from a place of gratitude and reflection,” she said. “It’s a reminder that in every season, whether planting, waiting, or blooming, you can flourish when you’re grounded in Christ. I pray that everyone who listens will rediscover their strength and purpose in Him.”

Beyond music

Beyond her music, she leads a mentorship platform called ‘In the Boat with AMAA’, which focuses on guiding women and young people to grow in faith, leadership, and impact. Her work in this space is supported by her corporate background as the Founder and Managing Partner of Zohar Consulting Limited, a Lagos-based firm specialising in strategy and transformation.

Her unique ability to merge faith with leadership has become a defining feature of her ministry.

Her previous albums, Everlasting Arms (2005), Rebuild the Altar (2010), and Your Season (2015) established her as a steady voice in the Nigerian gospel scene. Each project has built on her reputation for crafting songs that balance lyrical depth with heartfelt worship.

In addition to her music, she is an author. Her 2015 book, ‘Your Waiting Season: Let’s Talk About It’, explores faith during life’s pauses.

Flourish

The single “Flourish” revolves around thriving in all circumstances, resonating with AMAA’s mission as a minister and leadership coach.

The song’s lyrics emphasise that true fruitfulness begins when one is rooted in God’s word, a message that aligns with her life’s work of helping others connect faith with everyday excellence.

The production features rich instrumentation and layered harmonies that give the song depth and accessibility. Its tone moves between meditative worship and uplifting praise, making it suitable for both personal devotion and congregational worship.

Flourish is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube, Audiomack, Amazon Music, and SoundCloud. A music video and lyric version will also be released in the coming weeks.