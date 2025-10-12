Rapper Tochukwu “Odumodublvck” Ojogwu has explained why he featured Afrobeats stars David “Davido” Adeleke and Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun on his latest album, Industry Machine, despite the pair’s disagreements.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido and Wizkid have been embroiled in a long-running feud that has sparked several heated online spats between the singers and their fan bases—the 30BG and Wizkid FC.

The rivalry, which began in 2014, has caused repeated tension and continues to dominate headlines. The latest clash occurred in October 2024, with fans of both camps still exchanging jabs on social media.

However, during an ATTW Space interview posted on YouTube, the 31-year-old rapper said he featured both artistes on his fifth album, released on Sunday, without considering whether they were friends or rivals.

Odumodublvck collaborated with Davido on track five, “Grooving”, which also features Seun Kuti, while Wizkid appears on track six, “Big Time.”

The 23-track album also includes contributions from Skepta, Stormzy, Giggs, Chike, and several others.

Speaking on his decision to bring them together on the album, the “Declan Rice” crooner said: “Those guys (Davido and Wizkid) are men. They are real men. At the end of the day, when we all get to the gate of heaven, Davido and Wizkid are inside there, and some stand at the entrance and ask why don’t you enter, and he said he’s supporting Davido.

Does it make any sense? Like me, as a human being who has a penis between my legs, I’ll now choose a side for people over their disagreements.

“Did I know the foundation of their disagreements, or will they agree tomorrow? God said, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall inherit the kingdom of God.’ Now I put them on tracks five and six. By God’s grace, for my own agenda, I hope that one day, both of them will find it in their hearts to be friends again. That’s what it’s about.”

Heaven

The rapper further stated that what truly matters after life is making heaven, not joining others in hating people.

He added that both Wizkid and Davido played significant roles in his career, noting that they were among those who supported him when he was still out of the spotlight.

“My mom used to say, on everybody’s birthday, ask any of my friends, when I pray, I say, I hope that you inherit the kingdom of God because this earth is hell. We’re not going to suffer here. We won’t suffer in the afterlife because of things we have the power to correct.

“Those guys really helped my life. Wizkid is the first person who posted my music, and Davido is the second person who posted my music. I didn’t need to convince anybody that this or this or that”, said Odumodublvck.

The singer also revealed that the artistes agreed to feature on his album out of respect for him.

He added that Wizkid gifted him the song on which he featured him.

Odumodublvck noted, “Both of them know they’re on my album, but they are there by the grace of God and by the virtue of respect that they have for my hustle because I didn’t pay them”, said Odumodublvck.

“That song I featured Wizkid on wasn’t mine. He gave me the song. I didn’t record and sent the song to him. He gave it to me.”