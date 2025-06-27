The fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeats was the focus of AfroExchange, an event organised by Johnnie Walker to celebrate Africa’s boldest voices and music creativity on the world map.

There, music stakeholders spotlighted its growing influence on the global soundscape.

It was held Wednesday night at the Tribe Lagos, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a panel discussion at the event, Joey Akan, a music journalist, discussed South Africa’s Amapiano, and Quincy Jonze, a radio personality, discussed Nigeria’s Afrobeats.

At the same time, Ehizogie ‘Ehiz’ Okeoguale was the moderator, and together they unravelled the intricate musical landscape that defined African contemporary music.

While tracing Nigeria’s musical journey from the late 90s radio artistes to the current Afrobeat dominance, Mr Jonze emphasised: “Hip hop has always been at the core of our cultural expression, and Afrobeats expressed it more than any other genre.”

He highlighted the evolution of Nigerian music, pointing to early influences like African China and the groundbreaking indigenous albums that followed Fela Kuti’s Era.

Mr Akan countered South Africa’s perspective, noting the parallel musical trajectories. “We’ve always had movements like POC and Pro Kid that spoke to our cultural identity,” he explained while drawing parallels to the Nigerian experience.

Musical supremacy

The conversation heated up when discussing musical supremacy. “Nigeria is the base of hip hop, any day, any time,” Jonze declared confidently, citing iconic records and artists shaping the genre.

Mr Akan acknowledged the strength of Nigerian music while celebrating the collaborative spirit. “When we collaborate, we shine brightest. Look at the continent’s industry and see the giants. Burna Boy, Askae, Wizkid, and Davido made afro beats and Amapiano so acceptable on the global stage,” he said, referencing landmark cross-border musical partnerships.

Cultural impacts

However, the speakers agreed on one crucial point: the power of African music lies in its ability to transcend borders. From Afrobeat to Amapiano, the musical dialogue continues to evolve, creating a rich, interconnected cultural landscape.

Speaking of the cultural impacts of the two musical genres, Mr Jonze noted, “These collaborations are more than just music; they are cultural exchanges that bridge nations. “

For his part, Mr Akan acknowledged that the media played a crucial role in this music genre’s popularity. He pointed out, “Outlets like MTV Base, Channel O, and local music channels were instrumental in creating a shared musical consciousness, broadcasting videos, and creating cultural bridges.”

Afropiano Fusion

From the early days of The Remedies and Plantashun Boiz to the current Afrobeats and Amapiano movements, the conversation revealed how music has been a powerful tool of expression and connection.

While reflecting on the essence of Afrobeats and Amapiano fusion, Mr Akan said: “When we collaborate, we shine bright, and this helps us to capture the nature of the musical relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

“It was clear that the musical conversation between these two nations is a living, breathing dialogue – complex, vibrant, and continuously evolving,” The music analyst said. Mr Jonze added, “We’re not just making music, we’re creating cultural history.”

”They’re both fantastic. South African artists now make Afrobeat records. Nigerian artists make Amapiano records and hits out of them.”

“Burna Boy, Asake, and Tyla have been delivering. Though we always piss each other off, we still do music together to make one happy African family, which is most important,” He said.

Also, speaking on creativity in the African entertainment industry, Nnkem Jigokorofa, an online TV producer, acknowledged the growth and collaborations among African countries.

Speaking of the necessity of collaboration between industries in the entertainment sector, Ms Jigokorofa said: “Though it’s sad to think that we’ve not figured out that music, fashion, movies, everything all stick together. We have movies where we are still, at this point, collecting story samples from the internet.

“So we have crazy, excellent musicians who can give us soundtracks for movies. Why are we not at the point where we are selling it? Only Jenifa, Funke Akindele, has pulled it off, where she created a soundtrack to a movie, and it sold.

“But I believe that, as Africans, we also need to start looking inwards, especially in the music space, and see how we can connect to other industries within the creative space,” she said.

While expressing her views on the fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano, the TV producer said: “The fusion is so beautiful to listen to, especially collaborations between Nigerian and South African artists. The first ever one that was a big song. The first major collaboration was Runtown and Nasty C on ‘Said’.

“And that song is still like an amazing song. Coke Studio was such an epic till now, and it’s still an evergreen song. So, imagine if we’re doing more of that. It will be crazy to have them from artists from both countries,” she claimed.

Additionally, Uti Nwachukwu shared his anticipation for the collaboration of music genres. He said, “I think it’s a fabulous idea because South Africa and Nigeria are huge, big powerhouses on the continent. And it’s a great initiative to bring us together, especially when you think about the fact that we’ve had our quarrels and differences.

“Thank God for entertainment. Entertainment keeps you united and saves the youth. So, that love will transcend beyond music. It will spill over to lifestyle, culture, and even romance. Whatever, you know, the fusion will be a brilliant idea,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

