Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has reacted to her industry colleague Lancelot Imasuen’s call that she and others rated as veterans in the Nigerian movie industry should start giving back to the platform that birthed them.

In a recent interview, part of activities to mark his 30th anniversary in Nollywood, Mr Imasuen asserted that the Nigerian movie industry, which birthed great names, has been “bastardised, abandoned and ignored even by those who were nobody then.”

According to him, 30 years ago, when he set out on his filmmaking journey, there was nothing like big stars, and nobody looked down on anybody.

“Everybody evolves. Where were the people who had Nollywood birthed? Some of them have become bigger than the industry that made them. I am calling out the Omotolas, the Genevieve’s, the Emeka Ikes and the Jim Iykes. I am also calling out all who benefited from Nollywood to come and give back to the industry. We cannot continue to allow the house that gave us a name to sink,” he said.

Retort

Following Mr Imasuen’s call, Omotola suggested that the Nigerian movie industry is not structured for profitability.

She said that even though she has been mostly publicly silent on many issues plaguing the industry in the past, she has been vocal underground.

The actress, who shared her thoughts on her Instagram page, revealed that she is about to make her directorial debut. She also shared some insights into filmmakers’ challenges when taking their movies to the cinemas.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Additionally, the actress, who shuttles between the US and Nigeria, hinted at the themes and vision for her upcoming project, sparking curiosity among her fans and industry professionals.

Findings

Her findings show that cinemas receive 50 per cent of their earnings, while Value-Added Tax is pegged at 7.5 per cent.

She also listed entertainment tax as 5 per cent, withholding tax from Nigeria as 10 per cent, and Ghana and Liberia charge 15 per cent.

She revealed that other charges accrued to the filmmaker include the Distributor’s fee (15%), VAT on the distributor’s fee (7.5 per cent), and publicity and advertising, which are 20 per cent of the movie’s budget. These charges, when combined, significantly reduce the filmmaker’s potential earnings, making it difficult for them to recoup their investment.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress decries new criteria for landing roles in films

She wrote, “Now tell me, after a Movie Producer Invests. So much money (usually N150m as much as possible), and what could they possibly have left with all those deductions? Or can they ever recoup their Investment?

“I ask again, are we ready to have this discussion? Or should we return to the #shhhh culture?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

