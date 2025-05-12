A former Nigerian senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce, has predicted the political future of Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a recent episode of his ‘Common Sense’ series, a video, Mr Murray-Bruce stated that Davido would succeed if he ventured into politics, given the Adeleke family’s political pedigree. Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is the governor of Osun State.

“David Adeleke, the global phenomenon better known as Davido, is undeniably an international artiste and a true Nigerian superstar. He stands as one of Nigeria’s most valuable cultural exports. However, beneath the surface of this music icon lies a side many may not be aware of”, he said.

He further cited instances where Davido had used certain political phrases, indicating his familiarity with political discourse.

Mr Murray-Bruce said, “He is, by his admission, a political animal with deeply held views and a clear-cut political ideology.” This suggests that Davido is not just a casual observer of politics, but someone with a deep understanding and interest in the subject.

‘‘if you run, I predict you will win.’’

He stated that his prediction stems from a personal discussion with Davido, during which they discussed Davido’s potential political future. “This revelation, which came to light through a personal discussion about his aspirations and interests, perhaps, shouldn’t be entirely surprising…”

He further highlighted Adeleke’s political tree in Osun State

“…when you consider the DNA of the Adeleke family. His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the Governor of Osun State. Furthermore, his uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, also served as a former Governor of Osun State during Ibrahim Babangida’s military administration.”

He also spoke about the beauty of Nigerian entertainers venturing into politics and the overwhelming support and optimism towards their potential success. He wrapped up his thoughts by saying, “Davido, if you run, I predict you will win,” he said.

