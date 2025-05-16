Eleven years ago, the music scene was electrified when ‘Dorobucci’ burst onto the airwaves, instantly capturing the hearts of Nigerians.

Even the corporate world keyed into its trajectory to tailor their messaging.

Released on 1 May 2014, the song featured Don Jazzy and other Mavin Records’ signees: Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and Di’Ja.

An instant hit, ‘Dorobucci’ was so etched in our national psyche that the term ‘Doro’ became a prefix for anything significant or extra.

So, one could be doro-fine, doro-rich, or doro-anything that defines one’s personality or present state.

The song was a hit and is considered a foundational record for the label, riding on the success of Tiwa Savage’s 2013 hit song, ‘Eminado’.

It also significantly boosted the careers of the Mavin Records’ signees, propelling them into the limelight of the Nigerian music industry.

Nic Roux directed the visuals for the song, which was shot in South Africa. The video features the Mavin crew in a vibrant and energetic setting, perfectly matching the song’s upbeat nature.

For its many exploits, ‘Dorobucci’ was awarded the Song of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2015.

It won Best Pop Single and was nominated for Song of the Year at The Headies 2014.

Eleven years later, the track has garnered 765,000 listens and 58 million views on YouTube alone.

Doro-Mavin

One of Africa’s biggest record labels, Mo Hits Records, ended in 2012, and from its ashes rose Mavin Records.

There was anxiety among music lovers, with many speculating that the era of commercially successful music was over.

If the ‘divine’ combo of Dbanj and Don Jazzy can part ways, nothing can be done to salvage the blossoming music industry, or so many thought.

But Jazzy has gone on to prove critics wrong with a rich library of music, a testament to its mass appeal.

From ‘Godwin’ by Korede Bello released on the 25th of January 2015, Reekado Banks’ ‘Katapot’ also released in 2015, it has been from one hit to another, some of which have made it to the global charts.

‘Ma Lo’ by Tiwa Savage, featuring Wizkid, was a massive success from her 2017 album Sugarcane.

Also on the bill is Rema’s 2022 hit song, ‘Calm Down,’ which later featured Hollywood star Selena Gomez and received numerous awards and recognition.

The song won the inaugural Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Other top-charting songs from the label include ‘Bloody Samaritan’ and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr, Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ as well as Released on May 13, 2022, ‘Overloading’ (Overdose) is a collaborative single featuring Mavin artists Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, and Boy Spyce.

