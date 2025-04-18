Afrobeats star CKay has finally concluded his recording deal with Warner Music South Africa.

Known for his global hits “Love Nwantiti” and “Emiliana,” the singer said that the decision not to renew his contract was intentional and mutual.

Addressing the new development, CKay said, “Every journey has a beginning and an end, and my journey with Warner Music South Africa was significant, which I’m grateful for. Now it’s time for me to explore new energy and horizons.”

As expected, Cay’s next move is highly anticipated. Those in the know say a big announcement lies around the corner. Thus, fans should expect a rebirth of style and sound in the coming week.

The Journey to Fame

In 2014, CKay was discovered and relocated to Lagos. He began working with Chocolate City in 2015. “Bad Musician Bad Producer” was released on 6 May 2016. It was a promotional single that earned national traction and recognition. The instrumental of the song was made available for free download across blogs in Nigeria to foster the beauty of covers.

In August 2016, he was officially listed on Chocolate City’s Artiste Roster.

On 11 September 2017, he released “Who the F*ck Is CKay?” – ep, through Chocolate City.

On 2 March 2018, he released “Container”, an AfroBeat record which leveraged South Africa’s “gwara gwara” dance. The song became a refinement in Nigeria and garnered him substantial airplay.

On 30 August, he released another EP, “CKay The First,” which included the track “Love Nwantiti.” This song also became an anthem across Nigeria.

On 14 February 2020, CKay featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene in the remix of the same song, though it was retitled “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah).

In 2021, the remix went viral on Tiktok and became an international sensation across Africa, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also attained 23rd place in the UK, paving the way for his first entry into the US Billboard Hot 100.

The following suite included remixes in foreign dialects: North Africa, featuring ElGrande Toto; Spanish version with De La Ghetto; East African remix, featuring Rayvanny; and South African remix, featuring Tshego and Gemini Major.

On 3 December 2021, CKay released “Emiliana” and “By Your Side” featuring Blxckie. Emiliana mapped across Europe and Africa. It reached number 9 in France, earning him his first top-five ranking on the Nigeria TurnTable Top 50 chart.

On 26 May 2022, Emiliana was certified platinum in France.

In August 2022, CKay surpassed 100 Million Streams On Boomplay and was given a golden club plaque from Boomplay. Boom statistics published that CKay’s music was part of 3,549 playlists, with over 120 countries enjoying and streaming Ckay songs on Boomplay as of 18 August 2022

On 27 August 2024, CKay and his childhood friend Joseph Salubi launched Boyfriend Music, a music publishing and management company with an American subsidiary stylised as Boyfrnd Music. The record label aims to extend its support to artistes, songwriters, and producers globally.

In December 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported Cay’s “Love Nwantiti” as being the highest-selling Nigerian song in the United States.

In October 2024, CKay released a 12-track sophomore album titled EMOTIONS featuring Olamide, The Cavemen, Ty Dolla $ign and Nora Fatehi.

