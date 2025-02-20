Seyi G, the American-born Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, has released his highly anticipated single titled ‘Formula’.
The song, released on Thursday across streaming platforms, blends Afro-R&B’s infectious grooves with intimate, sensual themes.
The less than three-minute song is a romantic anthem that promises to get music lovers in the mood for love.
‘Formula’ is the singer’s first song of 2025 and the lead single from his upcoming debut extended play (EP).
|
The singer says the EP promises to showcase his unique blend of Nigerian heritage and global influences.
READ ALSO: Wanted musician ‘Portable’ surrenders self to police in Ogun
Standing at 6’8″ with a charismatic stage presence, Seyi G. adds that his music, a fusion of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and Afrobeats, reflects his global upbringing in Nigeria, the UK, and the US.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999