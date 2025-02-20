Seyi G, the American-born Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, has released his highly anticipated single titled ‘Formula’.

The song, released on Thursday across streaming platforms, blends Afro-R&B’s infectious grooves with intimate, sensual themes.

The less than three-minute song is a romantic anthem that promises to get music lovers in the mood for love.

‘Formula’ is the singer’s first song of 2025 and the lead single from his upcoming debut extended play (EP).

The singer says the EP promises to showcase his unique blend of Nigerian heritage and global influences.

Standing at 6’8″ with a charismatic stage presence, Seyi G. adds that his music, a fusion of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and Afrobeats, reflects his global upbringing in Nigeria, the UK, and the US.

