Craig David features Tiwa Savage on new single

British award-winning singer Craig David shared snippets of a new single ‘Commitment’ featuring Tiwa Savage. The latter, who also broke the news of the collaboration on her Instagram handle, expressed delight in working with one of her music idols.

Tiwa shared footage of David performing their upcoming collaborative single at a public gathering in the United Kingdom.

The release date, however, remains unknown.

Baba Gbenro’s burial

Gospel movie actor Korede Are, popularly known as “Baba Gbenro” in the Mount Zion YouTube series “Abattoir”, who died in November 2024 following a prolonged battle with liver disease, was buried during the week.

The 65-year-old was buried in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, at a private ceremony.

Beyond movies, Baba Gbenro was also an evangelist.

He founded Calvary Movie Drama Ministry in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Calvary Movie Television.

The Calvary Movie Ministry was founded in September 1995 to spread the gospel through drama.

Yul Edochie vs 2Baba’s attackers

Controversial actor Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to criticise those who attacked singer Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia over his announcement of separation from his wife, Annie.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker announced his separation from Annie on Instagram and said they had filed for divorce.

Reacting to the backlash against 2Baba, Edochie, son of veteran actor Pete Edochie, argued that critics had no right to meddle in the singer’s family matters.

The 43-year-old actor joined Nollywood in 2005, debuting in ‘The Exquires alongside Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He rose to fame in 2007 after starring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in ‘Wind of Glory ‘

Porn star fell to death during threesome

Anna Beatriz, a porn star, fell from a hotel balcony and died while filming a threesome scene in Brazil.

A US-based media outlet, The Sun, reported that the 27-year-old, known on OnlyFans as Anna Polly, died on 23 January at the Mont Blanc Apart Hotel in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities revealed that they had launched an investigation into the circumstances of Anna’s death while she filmed sexually explicit content with two men.

The newspaper added that police had released the two men she was filming with after they gave conflicting statements.

Fatoyinbo, wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, and his wife, Modele, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

During the celebration, the couple held a vow renewal ceremony in Abuja.

Fatoyinbo announced the anniversary on his Instagram page.

The event drew several dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of KICC, and Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Rebecca Enenche, of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Tems cancelled Rwanda’s concert

Singer Tems cancelled her upcoming concert in Rwanda due to the ongoing crisis between the country and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

She announced on her X page that she promoted her Kigali concert unaware of the crisis and apologised if her actions seemed insensitive to the political climate.

Initially scheduled for March 22, the concert was cancelled as part of her world tour for her debut album, Born In The Wild.

Tems gained prominence after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 single ‘Essence’, which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of its remix with Justin Bieber.

Chiwetalu Agu spoke about toxic relationships

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu urged married individuals to prioritise caution and self-preservation in relationships.

In a video on his Instagram page, Agu advised singles against desperation in marriage and cautioned against marrying someone solely for physical appearance or societal pressure.

He urged married couples in unhappy or toxic relationships to seek help or consider ending the marriage.

The 69-year-old actor started his career in Nigerian television soap operas and, since his Nollywood debut, has appeared in movies like Things Fall Apart, Ripples, Return of Justice By Fire, and Traditional Marriage.

BBNaija’s Frodd, Nasty Blaq welcomed newborns with partners

Skit maker Abisi Emmanuel, known as Nasty Blaq, announced that he welcomed his first child with his partner, Esther James.

He revealed his newborn’s name as Maia Ngozi Abisi. Nasty Blaq rose to fame in 2018 with his humorous social media skits.

Similarly, Frodd, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, said he welcomed his second child with his wife, Chioma.

Frodd, whose real name is Chukwuemeke Okoye, was the second runner-up in the 2019 BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.

Boy Alinco’s bitter US Marriage experience

Comic actor Bayo Bankole, known as Boy Alinco, recounted his bitter marriage to a US woman marked by financial struggles.

During an interview on The Teju Babyface Show, Bankole revealed that he left his family in Nigeria in 2015 to pursue US citizenship through marriage.

The 56-year-old actor said he worked menial jobs to support his family in the US and Nigeria.

He attributed his struggles to a joint account with his wife and the lack of guidance and mentorship.

Etinosa vs Frederick Leonard

Actress Etinosa Idemudia alleged on her Instagram page that her colleague, Frederick Leonard, mistreated a script supervisor.

She claimed that Leonard wiped his sweat with the supervisor’s dress and later yelled at her, demanding she be removed from the set.

After the supervisor protested, Etinosa accused Leonard of asserting his authority as a “God.”

As of press time, Leonard had yet to respond to the allegation.

Etinosa started her career as a skit maker.

Blessing CEO’s lover

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, known as Blessing CEO, and her boyfriend, Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna (IVD), gushed over each other on social media.

In January, Blessing’s CEO confirmed she was dating IVD, whom she described as a gentleman who had never engaged in domestic violence.

She also denied rumours that IVD had HIV.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video of herself kissing IVD’s hand and sharing a romantic moment with him.

Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding

Actress Ruby Ojiakor married her partner, actor Moc Madu, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Imo State.

She announced her marriage on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself in a stunning traditional outfit while performing Igbo marriage rites.

Ruby started her acting career when she was asked to participate in a movie and was contracted as a choreographer. She has since been featured in several Nollywood movies.

Moc started acting professionally in 2015. He has been cast in hit movies such as Brotherhood and Afamefuna.

Portable, first wife embark on London Valentine’s trip

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, announced he would take his wife, Bewaji, to London to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he stated that Bewaji stood by him when he had nothing, so she deserved special treatment.

The singer emphasised that he would never forget Bewaji now that he had money, noting that women were only chasing him because of his wealth.

