Adaorah George, a dynamic Afrobeats artiste, has a journey that is nothing short of inspiring. Born in Onitsha, Nigeria, and raised in Chicago, her musical path began with classical training as a coloratura soprano at a Grammy Recognised Visual and Performing Arts Academy.

Singing arias (a piece of music in an opera sung by one person) in French, Italian, and Dutch set the stage for her transition to Afrobeats.

Transitioning from her classical roots, Adaorah embraced Afrobeats, making an electrifying debut with “Rock My Borry.” Her sultry voice showcased her exceptional range and charisma, winning her a dedicated fan base.

Adaorah’s latest single, a collaboration with the legendary Mike Okri and a sample of his song’ Time Na Money,’ has gained attention not only locally but also globally.

This fusion of classic and contemporary influences has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Based between Los Angeles and Lagos, she bridges cultures and styles, creating a sound that resonates with fans worldwide.

Here are some excerpts from her interview with PREMIUM TIMES:

Premium Times: You started pretty early at the age of 13…How has the journey been since your first single, “Rock My Borry”?

Adaorah: It was an absolute whirlwind but in a good way. Rock My Borry was my first debut as an Afrobeats artiste, and when it was released, it played all over radio stations and streaming platforms. I had my face plastered on billboards and buses in Lagos and made multiple calls for performances. It was so exciting that people loved the song, and I’ve been unstoppable since.

Premium Times: ⁠What prompted you into your chosen niche: Afrobeats?

Adaorah: I love Afrobeats. I grew up listening to Flavour, 2baba, Tiwa, and Yemi Alade, so it made sense for me to gravitate towards this genre. Afrobeats moves me. It’s energetic, catchy, and electrified. Now that the world is hip to how amazing Afrobeats is, it’s been an even more exciting journey to share my art with everyone.

Premium Times: You collaborated with producers like Spellz, Gospel on the Beatz, and Mavin Records Andre Vibez. Which one stands out and brings warm memories?

Adaorah: They are all so talented, I can’t pick one. They all add a unique flare to whatever they create. And honestly, they bring out a different Adaorah with every song when I’m in a session.

Premium Times: Tell us about your latest single: Time Na Money. What inspired you?

Adaorah: Time na Money reminds any suitor that time is precious, and they need to earn it if they want it. If you think about it, “Time Na Money” is a soft-life anthem for baddies who aren’t blinded by love and refuse to accept anything but the best.

This song is inspired by Mike Okri’s timeless piece, “Time na Money”. When you listen to it, the song grabs your attention from the beginning, with the sax bursting in, followed by the energetic rhythm of the music and powerful vocals of Adaorah. Once you hear this track, you won’t get it out of your head.

Premium Times:⁠ ⁠What inspires you/Who are your sources of inspiration on the music scene?

Adaorah: I find inspiration in the powerful voices of everyday female icons such as Waje, Beyoncé, and Tiwa Savage, whose music captivates listeners through their vocals and stage performances. Once you see these ladies perform, you will leave awe-struck. I aspire to become a force to be reckoned with and see myself as the next influential ‘IT’ girl.”

Premium Times: How will you assess the state of Afrobeats vis-a-vis its general acceptance in Africa?

Adaorah: Although Afrobeats feels more male-dominated, I see the women shining through. There needs to be more of us, so I’m determined to break through the noise & establish myself as a household name. The industry is also about who you know and how you connect with those people. My superpower is being personable; I like walking into any room with a positive attitude and energy. If I walk into a room and everyone seems uptight, I will make sure they laugh by cracking jokes or engaging with them more before I leave that room. I think that’s what makes it easy for me to connect with people.

Premium Times: Where do we hope to see Adaorah in the next five years?

Looking ahead, Adaorah has ambitious plans for the next five years. She envisions her own US/EU/West Africa tour, collaborations with industry giants like Rema, Asake, Burna, & Tiwa, and ultimately, winning a Grammy. This is just the beginning of her journey.

