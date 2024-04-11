Gospel singer Emmanuel Benjamin, popularly known as Eben, unveiled a new artiste, Meme Rise, on Monday at the Radisson Blu in Lagos.

The unveiling took place at a press conference organised by Hammer House Records in collaboration with SG Musik Record.

Meme Rise, whose real name is Meme Umukoro, was introduced to the public by the CEO of Hammer House Records, Eben, and a representative from SG Musik Record.

The collaboration marks SG Musik’s first signing of an artiste, as confirmed by their representative, Andrew Moses.

He emphasised the label’s commitment to spotting and nurturing raw talents.

The event’s highlight was the exclusive preview of Meme Rise’s new single titled “Wonderful Wonders,” featuring gospel star Eben.

Before this collaboration, Meme Rise already made a mark in the music industry with several hit tracks released under SG Musik.

The “Victory” crooner, Eben, spoke about the significance of signing Meme Rise, describing it as a new phase of experiencing God in this generation.

He highlighted Meme Rise’s background as a committed Christian who served in her local church choir for 12 years, pointing out the label’s appreciation for her journey and commitment to service.

Why Meme Rise?

Eben said, “The signing of Meme is a new phase of the beautiful experience of God in this generation.

“Hammer House Records has decided to work with the singer, following her record as a Christian who has passed through the process of service to God in her local church choir.”

The faith-based singer clarified the role of Hammer House Records in the collaboration, likening them to a collaborating partner in publishing her music and the brand. He said: “My role here is to grant visibility and endorse the brand and the label.”

When asked about his decision to sign Meme Rise, Eben said her journey and commitment to service inspired him.

“Her story was what caught me. I took her story as one who served in the church… This is one thing about essence, and if I have to sing reggae to be part of this journey, I don’t mind. It is destiny; life is not by chance.

“If you listen to her biography, she is someone who served in her local church for 12 years. We often see people come out, and they don’t just want to serve. They want to go from their room to the rest of the world. She is somebody who has been tested and tried,”he noted.

About Meme Rise

Meme Rise was born in April 1980 in Edo State. She attended Ebenezer Primary School and Dibia Secondary School in Edo State before studying economics, statistics, and education at the University of Benin, graduating in 2003. She married Umokoro in 2005, and they are blessed with five children.

Her musical journey began with the release of her first album, “Ogheneworu,” in 2007, which received a thrilling reception in Edo State and beyond.

She followed this success with hit singles such as “God by Yourself,” “Praise the Lord,” and “I am the Redeemed of the Lord.”

Aside from her music career, Meme Rise is also a rising fashion designer and has served as a worship leader at Voice of Freedom Ministries in Benin City.

Meme Rise expressed her excitement and readiness to make the record label proud with her music.

She shared, “It’s my time to rise in the industry. God’s love inspires my music. I have seen God move in many ways.”

Despite her new venture, Meme Rise says she remains committed to her local church.

Meme Rise who credited her husband for being instrumental in her musical career said: “I am not leaving the choir, and everything is in service to God.”

Explaining the origin of her stage name, she said: “ It came from a revelation when God told me I was going to rise. After my first album, I changed my name to ‘Meme Rise’.”

In addition, she explained that her goal as a musician is to “show everybody that ‘Jesus is Real’ and to encourage everybody who thinks they are lost, depressed, astray, and to the youths.”

Addressing concerns about the business aspect of the collaboration, Eben reassured the press that everything is well-organised and legally backed.

He stated, “We have a contract that secures everybody’s roles and positions. It’s all laid down properly, sealed and signed by a proper law firm. No emotion and no sentiment.”

