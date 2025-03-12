The producers of the movie Gangs of Lagos and Amazon Prime have apologised to the Isale Eko Descendants Union over the film’s depiction of the Isale Eko community and the revered Eyo masquerade.

This comes nearly two years after the union filed a lawsuit challenging the portrayal of their cultural heritage in the movie. In April 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Isale Eko union and the Lagos government condemned the portrayal of Eyo Masquerade.

In one of the scenes of ‘Gangs of Lagos’, the movie portrays assassins operating under the cover of Eyo masquerades.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adeniji Kazeem, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman of the Isale-Eko Descendants Union, confirmed that the parties have settled.

In a suit marked LD/6903GCM/2023 at the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, a trial judge, Idowu Alakija, delivered a consent judgement between the Isale Eko Descendants Union and the defendants, including Amazon Web Services and the film’s producers.

The settlement terms require the producers and Amazon Prime to tender an unreserved apology for the wrongful portrayal of Isale Eko as a haven for criminals and the Eyo masquerade as a group of assassins.

According to the settlement agreement, Amazon Web Services Nigeria Limited will issue an official letter acknowledging that Gangs of Lagos misrepresented the cultural heritage of the Isale Eko community and the Eyo masquerade.

Similarly, the film’s producers, including Greoh Limited, Jadesola Osiberu, Kemi Akindoju, and other executive producers, will issue a joint letter recognising the Isale Eko Descendants Union’s stance and offering a formal apology.

How it started

The Isale Eko Descendants Union, represented by its chairman, Mr Kazeem, filed the lawsuit alongside Ayodele Bajulaiye and Abdul-Waheed Ayeni, who sued on behalf of their respective chieftaincy families.

The applicants argued that the movie desecrated Lagos’ cultural heritage by depicting the Eyo masquerade as a criminal gang involved in violent activities.

But the statement described the judgement as a landmark victory for indigenous communities in Lagos, emphasising that cultural rights must be protected.

He cited the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which affirms that Indigenous cultures have intellectual property rights that cannot be exploited without permission.

“Today is great for the Isale-Eko Community of Lagos State, all indigenous communities of Lagos, and Lagosians in general. Today, the relatively small community of Isale–Eko in Lagos State established that along with other rights, there are inalienable cultural rights that accrue to indigenous communities that need to be vigorously protected,” Mr Kazeem stated.

Mr Alakija had earlier granted leave for judicial review following an ex-parte application filed by the applicants.

The case was argued by a team of senior legal practitioners, including Olasupo Shasore and Aderemi Bashua, who are SANs, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, and other lawyers.

The Isale Eko Descendants Union had initially sought a N10 billion fine against the producers and Amazon Prime for what they described as “enormous reputational damage” inflicted on the Eyo brand.

Traditional rulers and government intervention

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, condemned the movie’s portrayal of the Eyo masquerade.

In a letter on 28 June 2023 addressed to Amazon Prime Nigeria and Greoh Ltd., the monarch demanded an immediate cease-and-desist from using the Eyo imagery in the film.

He described the depiction as defamatory and sacrilegious, arguing that it could negatively influence how international audiences perceive the revered Lagos tradition.

The letter, which was copied to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, warned that the film had caused substantial reputational harm to the Eyo festival.

The monarch also demanded a formal apology, restitution for the perceived damage, and a compensatory proposal from the film’s producers.

“This cultural heritage is the legacy of physical artefacts and intangible attributes inherited from past generations and maintained by the Oba of Lagos,” Mr Akiolu wrote.

“These traditions express our way of life and thought. They must not be used without the indigenous owners’ express permission or defiled in any way whatsoever.”

The Lagos State Government also weighed in on the controversy. The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, issued a statement describing the film as a “mockery of the heritage of Lagos” and an “unjust profiling of a people and culture.”

The commissioner emphasised that the Eyo Festival is a sacred tradition meant to honour historical events and should not be portrayed negatively.

Resolution and the way forward

Following the court-approved settlement, the Isale Eko Descendants Union has expressed satisfaction with the outcome. They believe it serves as a significant precedent for protecting indigenous cultural heritage in Nigeria.

“We feel vindicated by this judgment and thank the court system and the Lagos State Attorney General’s office for their role in resolving this dispute,” Mr Kazeem said.

However, he urged the national and state film censors to be more vigilant in scrutinising films that misrepresent Nigerian cultures.

Mr Kazeem also called on the Lagos State Government to assert its constitutional rights to oversee film production and censorship. He believes this can prevent the further exploitation of its cultural materials.

As part of the resolution, the filmmakers are expected to issue their apology letters soon, officially acknowledging the Isale Eko Descendants Union’s concerns.

The decision is expected to set a precedent for film producers regarding portraying cultural and indigenous traditions in Nigerian cinema.

