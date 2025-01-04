The death toll from Friday’s clash between farmers and herders in Gululu, a community in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has risen to nine, the police have said.

The police said nine bodies were recovered after the violent confrontation that extended to neighbouring Jahun Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that one person, Dauda Kafinta, who was declared missing during the melee, was later found dead.

The crisis started when the peasant farmers accused their herder neighbours of stealing from a provision store.

The village head of the community, Muhammad Sarkin-Dori, told our reporter on Friday that some residents traced the footprints of the suspected thieves to a neighbourhood herders’ settlement.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said in a statement on Saturday that the violence escalated to neighbouring communities, with the groups embarking on an orgy of killing and arson.

Mr Adam said after the initial clash, “the villagers mobilised, attacked the Fulanis and torched their houses at various locations in Miga and Jahun LGAs”.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of police officers from the Miga and Jahun Divisions rushed to the scene to assess the situation and restore peace and order.

“Unfortunately, nine (9) bodies were recovered. The corpses were ferried to Jahun and Miga Hospitals, where the medical doctor on duty confirmed their deaths”, the police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdullah, deployed officers to the scene of the crime.

“A stakeholder meeting was immediately convened, attended by the Jigawa State speaker, Haruna Aliyu, chairmen of the two LGAs, district heads, Miyetti Allah leadership, and vigilantes.

“The meeting was centred on maintaining law and order, avoiding violence, propaganda, and reprisal attacks.

“In the meantime, patrols are being stepped up in the general area to prevent further breakdown of law and order. The situation has been brought under control. An investigation is currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice”, Mr Adam said.

