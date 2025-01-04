The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has again asked President Bola Tinubu to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Mr Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been in detention since he was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances.

‘Write your name with gold’

Mr Tinubu will arrive in Enugu State on Saturday (today) on a working visit to commission some projects completed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Reacting in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Alex Ogbonnia on Friday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed excitement over the president’s visit.

According to the statement, the President-General of the Ohanaeze, Fidelis Chukwu expressed optimism that with the inauguration of the South-east Economic Commission, the appointment of Igbo men, Emmanuel Ogalla as the chief of naval staff and David Umahi as the minister for works, Mr Tinubu has shown fairness and justice.

The Igbo group added that it was excited over “gradual attitudinal change” of the Mr Tinubu-led federal government towards Igbos.

“It is therefore hoped that with the Enugu visit, President Tinubu will write his name with gold in the hearts of Ndigbo and all the well-meaning Nigerians, if he orders for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Ohanaeze said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Ohanaeze Ndigbo would call for the release of Mr Kanu.

Ohanaeze’s past leaders and other Igbo leaders, including governors, have repeatedly called on the Nigerian government to release the IPOB leader.

But the government has ignored their requests.

Mr Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on 13 October 2022, held that the IPOB leader was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and that the action was a flagrant violation of the country’s extradition treaty and also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The court, therefore, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the facility of the SSS.

But the government refused to release the IPOB leader, insisting that he (Kanu) could be unavailable in subsequent court proceedings if released and that his release would cause insecurity in the South-east, where he comes from.

The government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, later appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying the execution of the court judgement at the Supreme Court.

Delivering judgement on the appeal on 15 December 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the acquittal granted to Mr Kanu by the lower court and consequently ordered continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court Abuja.

