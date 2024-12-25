The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has announced the death of his mother, Maryam Namadi-Umar.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Gumel said she died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

Read the full statement below

GOVERNOR MALLAM UMAR NAMADI ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF HIS BELOVED MOTHER

From Allah we came, and unto Him is our return!

With deep sorrow and submission to the will of Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of his dear mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar. She departed this world in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25th, 2024.

The burial rites will take place today at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

His Excellency and his family request prayers for the repose of her soul. May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant her eternal rest in Jannah and provide comfort to the family during this difficult time.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Jigawa State

December 25, 2024

