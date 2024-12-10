Merriam-Webster has named “Polarisation” its 2024 top ‘Word of the Year.’ Defined as “division into two sharply distinct opposites,” the term captures the essence of a world grappling with societal, cultural, and political fractures.

Merriam-Webster’s editor, Peter Sokolowski, told the Associated Press, “Polarisation means division, but it’s a particular kind of division. It means we are tending toward the extremes rather than the centre.”

The ‘Word of the Year’ announcement on Merriam-Webster’s website follows a divisive US presidential election in November that returned Donald Trump to the White House. Some celebrated the result, while others criticised it as highlighting deep ”political polarisation.“

The dictionary’s statement noted that “the word ‘Polarisation’ was widely used across the media landscape.” Merriam-Webster pointed out that Fox News used “Polarisation” to describe J.D. Vance’s debate answer on immigration, while MSNBC said the 2024 election deepened the country’s divisions. Forbes also used the term to highlight the increasing cultural divides in the workplace.

Beyond the political sphere, “Polarisation” has become a lens through which society views its widening gaps in ideologies, cultural trends, and even pop culture narratives.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word’s lookups surged this year, reflecting a collective desire to understand better the forces shaping the world.

The Merriam-Webster entry for “Polarisation” encompasses both scientific and metaphorical definitions. It is commonly described as “causing strong disagreement between opposing factions or groupings.”

Its roots lie in the Latin word ‘Polaris,’ meaning “of the pole. ” The word first appeared in scientific contexts in the early 19th century. Over time, it evolved to describe the sharp divisions prevalent in today’s society.

Mr Sokolowski emphasised that “the basic job of the dictionary is to tell the truth about words. In an era of fake news and alternative facts, dictionaries provide a neutral and objective arbiter of meaning for everybody.”

Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million monthly pageviews, selects its Word of the Year based on lookup data. This process highlights terms that resonate deeply with the public and provides a snapshot of cultural priorities.

Editor Sokolowski adds, “We’ve had dictionaries of English for 420 years, but only in the last 20 years have we known which words people look up.”

“Polarisation was widely used to describe America in 2024. Ironically, it’s a concept shared by both sides of the political divide,” notes Greg Barlow, Merriam-Webster’s president.

2024 defining words

While “Polarisation” claimed the top spot, other terms also captured the public’s attention and made it to Merriam-Webster’s list.

Demure: This word saw a resurgence globally thanks to TikTok, where videos celebrated understated elegance and modesty as an aesthetic. TikToker Jools Lebron’s catchphrase, “Very demure, very mindful,” went viral in August. It quickly became a meme, boosting the use of “demure” on TikTok and branding. Originally someone who avoids attention, it now also describes people who may act shy for effect.

Totality: Popular during the solar eclipse earlier this year, “totality” refers to the moment when the moon completely obscures the sun. The celestial event inspired awe and curiosity, driving searches for the term.

Allision: This maritime term, a collision between a moving vessel and a stationary object, spiked in lookups after a ship struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

Fortnight: The word’s usage surged following the release of Taylor Swift’s song of the same name, which features Post Malone. This quaint British term for two weeks charmed audiences globally.

Resonate: Often found in AI-generated text, the term gained traction for its symbolic depth. “Texts developed by AI have a disproportionate percentage of use of the word ‘resonate,’” Sokolowski noted.

Pander: Widely used in political commentary, this word became a staple of debates and critiques, reflecting the transactional nature of modern political engagement.

Democracy: With elections and governance under the spotlight, searches for “democracy” highlighted ongoing concerns about its fragility and resilience in polarised times.

Cognitive: This term received significant interest following debates about the mental acuity of political leaders, particularly US President Joe Biden.

Weird: Lookups surged after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz used it to describe Republican leaders during a public address.

Broader ‘word of the year’

Other publications have revealed their own Words of the Year, offering a global perspective.

This newspaper reported that Oxford University Press named ‘Brain Rot’ its word of the year, reflecting concerns over mental health in the digital age.

Cambridge Dictionary: Manifest, capturing the aspirational spirit of manifestation culture.

Dictionary: Brat, redefined to embody confident independence.

Macquarie Dictionary: Enshittification, a biting critique of diminishing quality in online platforms.

The Economist: Kakistocracy, meaning “government by the worst people.”

Merriam-Webster’s list continues a tradition of reflecting cultural trends, with past picks including “authentic” in 2023, “gaslighting” in 2022, and “vaccine” in 2021. Other notable words from previous years include “pandemic” (2020), “they” (2019), “justice” (2018), “feminism” (2017), “surreal” (2016), “ism” (2015), and “culture” (2014).

