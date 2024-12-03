Oxford University Press (OUP), the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary, has announced Brain rot as its choice word of the Year, beating other words, such as the viral social media word “demure. However, the latter (Demure) is Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year.

They say it follows a public vote in which more than 37,000 people had their say, while their language experts created a shortlist of six words reflecting the moods and conversations that have helped shape the past year.

‘‘After two weeks of public voting and widespread conversation, our experts came together to consider the public’s input, voting results, and our language data before declaring ‘brain rot’ as the definitive Word of the Year for 2024,’’ they noted on Tuesday.

Other contenders for the Oxford English Dictionary’s Word of the Year award included “dynamic pricing,” “lore,” “romantasy,” and “slop”.

Brain rot

Brain rot is defined as a supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, primarily viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging” as well as “something characterised as likely to lead to such deterioration.”

The term “brain rot” first appeared in Henry David Thoreau’s Walden (1854), where it described the mental toll of trivial pursuits. However, the expression has gained fresh relevance in the digital age, especially in 2024, as social media platforms like TikTok have popularised it among younger generations such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, a testament to the ever-evolving nature of language in the digital era.

According to OUP, usage of the term surged by 230 per cent between 2023 and 2024, reflecting growing concerns about the effects of consuming excessive amounts of low-value online content. This surge can be attributed to the increasing influence of social media and the internet on our daily lives, particularly among younger generations.

Initially a niche phrase within online subcultures, brain rot has since entered mainstream discourse, including journalism and public debates about technology’s impact on mental health.

Why Brain rot

During Monday’s announcement, President of Oxford Languages, Casper Grathwohl, explained the selection of Brain Rot as the 2024 word of the Year.

“Looking back at the Oxford Word of the Year over the past two decades, you can see society’s growing preoccupation with how our virtual lives are evolving, the way internet culture is permeating so much of who we are and what we talk about. Last year’s winning word, ‘rizz’, was an interesting example of how online communities increasingly form, shape, and share language.

“‘Brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life and how we are using our free time. It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year.

Mr Grathwohl noted the term’s widespread adoption among younger generations, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok. “It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in these communities about the harmful impact of social media that they’ve inherited,” he added.

Other Publications that named its 2024 Word of the Year

Several notable publications, including Collins Dictionary, Cambridge Dictionary, Macquarie Dictionary, and The Economist, have also announced their 2024 Words of the Year.

Collins Dictionary selected brat, an adjective redefined to mean “characterised by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Cambridge Dictionary chose manifest, which refers to imagining achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen,”

Macquarie Dictionary in Australia picked enshittification, a term describing “the gradual deterioration of a service or product, brought about by a reduction in the quality of service provided, especially of an online platform, and as a consequence of profit-seeking.”

The Economist, however, opted for kakistocracy, a word meaning “rule of the worst,”.

