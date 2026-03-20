President Bola Tinubu has emphasised Nigeria’s creative industry as a strategic driver of economic growth and global competitiveness, calling for stronger investment and collaboration to unlock its full potential.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Mr Tinubu was quoted as saying this on Thursday at the “Nigerian Modernism” exhibition at the Tate Modern, London.

The event formed part of engagements concluding his official visit to the United Kingdom.

He said the sector requires sustained partnerships between government, the private sector and international stakeholders to expand access to funding, strengthen market structures and enhance global visibility for Nigerian creatives.

Mr Tinubu described the exhibition as “a testament to a revolution.”

He reflected on the bold generation of Nigerian artists who, in the mid-20th century, redefined their narrative and asserted their identity beyond colonial constructs.

He said, “It is a profound honour to stand here… to witness the soul of Nigeria on display.

“What we see here is a people who have taken the best of global techniques and infused them with the enduring rhythms of our heritage.”

He added that the works on display demonstrate how Nigerian artists blend global techniques with indigenous heritage to create a distinct cultural expression.

Mr Tinubu said the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda recognises the creative industry as a key driver of economic growth and international engagement.

“Our creative industries, art, music, film and literature, are among our greatest exports. They represent Nigeria’s soft power in an interconnected world,” he further said.

Addressing the international audience, Mr Tinubu said the exhibition reflected Nigeria’s resilience and creative strength through periods of transition and nation-building.

He urged Nigerians in the diaspora to continue projecting a positive image of the country and contribute to national development.

“You come from a lineage of pioneers… the ability to innovate, adapt and lead,” he said.

The president commended Access Holdings and Coronation Group for supporting the exhibition.

“By bringing these works to London, you are not just hosting an exhibition; you are facilitating a vital dialogue between our past and our shared future,” he said.

He reaffirmed the importance of cultural diplomacy, describing art as a unifying force that fosters mutual understanding across borders.

“Art has no borders. It is the language of our common humanity,” he added.

The event, attended by dignitaries including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders and the Nigerian diaspora, marked the symbolic end of the president’s engagements in the UK.

(NAN)