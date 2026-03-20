President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The president urged them to renew their commitment to national unity, peaceful coexistence, and service to humanity as they celebrate the festival across the country on Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Tinubu called on Muslims to reflect on the spiritual lessons of Ramadan, noting that the holy month teaches discipline, sacrifice, compassion, and devotion to God and humanity.

He said, “We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this.

“We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period.”

The president emphasised the need for Nigerians to remain united across religious and ethnic lines, stressing that national cohesion remains vital for sustainable peace and development.

He urged Muslims to extend acts of kindness and charity to the less privileged, irrespective of religious or ethnic background, in line with the enduring values of Islam.

Mr Tinubu noted that such gestures would strengthen social bonds, promote inclusiveness, and reinforce the spirit of brotherhood that defines Nigerian society.

The president also called on religious leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, stability, and economic prosperity across the country.

He expressed optimism that with collective efforts, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and achieve lasting progress for the benefit of all citizens.

Mr Tinubu wished Muslims a joyous celebration, praying that the blessings of Ramadan would bring renewed hope, strength, and guidance to individuals, families, and the nation.

(NAN)