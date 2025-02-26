The organisers of the African Modern and Indigenous Art Fair (AMIAF) have announced the date for its 2025 edition.

The date was disclosed at the press preview of its 2025 edition, which was held on 20 February at Ebonylife Centre, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

AMIAF FESTIVAL Founder and CEO Miabo Enyadike revealed that the 2025 edition, themed ‘Artconomy: Redefining the Global Art Experience’, will bring together artists, curators, collectors, and industry stakeholders.

The event, which will take place in Lagos on 20 April, will explore the evolving relationship between art and commerce.

The festival will examine art’s critical role in shaping economies locally and globally.

As the creative industry continues to emerge as a key economic driver, AMIAF 2025 will spotlight how artists can thrive in the digital economy, tap into new markets, and expand their influence beyond traditional gallery spaces.

AMIAF 2025

AMIAF 2025 will serve as a vibrant platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their work, connect with global collectors, and explore the latest trends in digital art, including NFTs, AI-driven creativity, and innovative monetisation strategies.

The festival will emphasise how African artists can harness technology to expand their reach, gain international recognition, and achieve financial sustainability.

Beyond the exhibitions, AMIAF 2025 will feature engaging panel discussions, masterclasses, and networking sessions to bridge the gap between the African art market and global industry leaders.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into art investment, branding, and the evolving landscape of creative entrepreneurship.

AMIAF 2025 will offer key benefits to the art community, expanding the market for artists by connecting them with collectors, gallerists, and investors eager to support African and global contemporary art.

More so, through education and innovation, workshops will provide insights on digital art monetisation, strategic marketing, and financial literacy.

The event will also drive collaboration and growth, fostering partnerships between artists, tech innovators, and business leaders to shape the future of art commerce.

Giant strides

Ms Enyadike emphasised that art has transcended museum walls, evolving into a powerful force in global commerce, tourism, and innovation.

“Artists are entrepreneurs. The creative economy is expanding rapidly, and we must redefine how we engage with it to ensure artists are not left behind,” she said.

She stressed that the festival’s theme underscored the pressing need for the art industry to evolve alongside the rapidly changing global marketplace.

“Art is a crucial asset in today’s economy. By integrating digital platforms, sustainable art practices, and innovative business models, we are ensuring that artists gain the financial independence they deserve while contributing to global economic growth,” she added.

She stated that AMIAF 2025 aims to solidify Nigeria’s standing in the global art market.

She added that the event will promote cross-cultural exchange and create new economic opportunities for creatives as Lagos cements its reputation as a thriving international art hub.

