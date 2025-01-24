Confirming the air return, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Obiageli Orah, said all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

She, however, said that four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries while 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries.

According to her, the United Airlines Boeing 787-800 departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, at 23.59 p.m. on Thursday but made an air return and landed safely at 3.22 a.m. on Friday.

“On board were 245 adults and 11 crew members.

The team of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Medical and Aviation Security were already at the gate when the aeroplane parked for deboarding at D31 without incident, and the door was opened at 3.37 a.m.

“While all passengers and crew disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, and additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries.

“The rescue team responded swiftly and effectively, having been on alert and standby.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Aviation medical ambulances transported the injured passengers, some to the MMA Clinic and others to the Headquarters Clinic,” she said.

Ms Orah also said that those with minor injuries received first aid and were discharged, while those with serious injuries were stabilised and transferred to the Duchess Hospital in Ikeja.

She said that some passengers were taken to a hotel for accommodation, adding that the aircraft did not sustain any major damage.

“The authority will continue to provide updates,” she said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

