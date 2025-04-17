Trade is a vital engine for economic growth, job creation, and development, particularly for a country like Nigeria with vast natural resources, a large consumer market, and access to regional and international trade agreements.

However, while trade facilitation institutions are meant to enhance the seamless movement of goods and services across borders, many Nigerian businesses continue to struggle with bureaucratic bottlenecks, inefficiencies, corruption, and high costs that hinder rather than support trade.

Nigeria has several trade facilitation institutions tasked with ensuring smooth trade operations. These include the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), among others.

Additionally, Nigeria is a signatory to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), which aims to simplify and harmonise trade procedures.

Trade barriers

Despite these structures, businesses and traders often face delays, excessive documentation, multiple checkpoints, high tariffs, and unofficial charges that make trade cumbersome.

A major challenge in Nigeria’s trade facilitation process is port congestion and inefficiency. Nigerian ports, particularly those in Lagos, handle the majority of the country’s imports and exports.

However, delays caused by poor infrastructure, manual clearance processes, multiple agencies demanding documentation, and unofficial levies drive up the cost of doing business.

Importers often spend weeks clearing goods, compared to just a few days in neighbouring countries like Ghana and Benin Republic.

This inefficiency discourages investors and traders, making Nigerian businesses less competitive in the global market.

Another significant trade barrier is excessive regulation and inconsistent policies. While institutions like SON and NAFDAC play critical roles in ensuring product quality and compliance, businesses frequently complain of overlapping regulatory functions, inconsistent enforcement, and high compliance costs.

The lack of a harmonised and transparent regulatory framework creates uncertainty and discourages exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), from participating in international trade.

Corruption also remains a major impediment to trade facilitation. Many traders report being subjected to unofficial fees, bribery, and arbitrary charges at border posts and ports.

This not only raises transaction costs but also erodes confidence in the system. The government must take decisive action to tackle corruption within trade-related institutions by implementing strict accountability measures, digitalising trade processes, and enforcing penalties for corrupt practices.

Improving trade facilitation

To improve trade facilitation, Nigeria must focus on modernising its trade infrastructure. The implementation of the National Single Window system, which allows for electronic submission of trade documents and seamless coordination among trade-related agencies, should be fast-tracked.

Countries that have successfully implemented such systems, like Singapore and Rwanda, have significantly reduced trade costs and processing times.

Additionally, investment in port infrastructure, improved rail and road networks, and the adoption of digital technologies will enhance trade efficiency.

Nigeria also needs to simplify its tariff structure and reduce the multiple taxation burdens on traders. High import duties and levies on raw materials discourage industrialisation and increase production costs for manufacturers.

Aligning tariffs with regional and international trade commitments, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), will position Nigeria as a more competitive trade hub.

Despite these challenges, some progress has been made. The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been actively supporting non-oil exports, particularly in agriculture, solid minerals, and processed goods.

The government’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives have also led to some improvements, such as the streamlining of port operations and the promotion of export-oriented businesses.

However, these efforts must be accelerated and fully implemented to have a meaningful impact on trade facilitation.

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture where it can either transform its trade facilitation institutions into enablers of economic growth or allow inefficiencies to continue hampering trade.

If the country is serious about leveraging trade for national development, it must address bureaucratic inefficiencies, port congestion, regulatory inconsistencies, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure.

By implementing bold reforms and embracing digital trade solutions, Nigeria can shift from a trade-hampering environment to a trade-friendly economy, unlocking its full potential as Africa’s trade powerhouse.

