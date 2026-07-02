The United States overcame the setback of playing with 10 men for more than 25 minutes to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday, securing a place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Folarin Balogun was the central figure in the contest at Levi’s Stadium, scoring the opening goal before being sent off in the second half as the co-hosts claimed only their second World Cup knockout victory in nine attempts.

Backed by a passionate home crowd, the Americans endured an early scare when goalkeeper Matt Freese denied Ermedin Demirović after Bosnia made the brighter start.

Balogun thought he had given the hosts the lead midway through the first half, but his effort was ruled out for offside. The striker would not be denied before the break, however, as he reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box and fired through the legs of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj for his third goal of the tournament.

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The forward almost doubled his tally moments later, but his effort struck the crossbar.

Bosnia’s hopes of a comeback suffered an early setback after halftime when captain Edin Džeko was forced off through injury. Their task appeared to become easier in the 64th minute after a VAR review upgraded Balogun’s challenge on Tarik Muharemović to a red card.

The dismissal placed Balogun in rare company, making him only the fourth player to score and be sent off in a World Cup knockout match, joining Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Garrincha.

Despite enjoying a numerical advantage, Bosnia struggled to break down a disciplined American defence. Christian Pulisic had a goal ruled out for offside before Malik Tillman effectively sealed victory with a superb dipping free-kick that beat Vasilj despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to the ball.

The resilient display ensured the United States reached the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive World Cup in which they have qualified, where they will face Belgium in Seattle.