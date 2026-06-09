The world football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed that Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was denied entry to the United States.

Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup finals, was reportedly stopped at Miami International Airport and subsequently repatriated. According to the BBC, he is currently in Turkey.

In a statement issued after discussions with US authorities, FIFA confirmed that the highly rated official would miss the tournament.

“Fifa can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” read a statement.

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FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.

“In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

US immigration authorities have given no official reason for denying Artan entry into the country. However, the development comes amid travel restrictions affecting several countries, including Somalia, under measures introduced by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to the BBC, a senior adviser to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed that Artan had been denied entry despite travelling with valid documents.

The report also quoted a Somali embassy official in Nairobi as saying that Artan had been issued a diplomatic passport specifically to facilitate his travel following previous visa-related difficulties.

Somali football federation seeks answers

The incident has sparked concern within Somali football circles, with the Somali Football Federation (SFF) reportedly contacting FIFA to seek urgent clarification over the circumstances surrounding the referee’s exclusion.

Artan was among the 52 referees selected by FIFA to officiate at the World Cup finals, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

His omission is a significant setback both personally and nationally, as he was on course to make history as the first Somali official to referee at football’s biggest tournament.

Speaking to the BBC World Service, Andrew Giuliani, who heads the White House Task Force on the World Cup, defended the decision.

“While I can’t go into the derog [derogatory information] on that, I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol, and I support that decision.”

Rising profile in African football

Artan’s exclusion comes despite his growing reputation in international football officiating.

The Somali official was named the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025 and has become one of the continent’s most respected match officials.

He became a FIFA-accredited referee in 2018 and has since officiated at major continental competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

His selection for the 2026 World Cup had been viewed as a landmark achievement for Somali football and a reflection of his steady rise through the ranks of international officiating.

With FIFA maintaining that immigration decisions remain solely within the jurisdiction of host governments, Artan’s hopes of making World Cup history have now been put on hold, leaving one of African football’s most accomplished referees sidelined from the sport’s biggest stage.