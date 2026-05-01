The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commissioned the Olympafrica Centre in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The NOC also broke ground for the long-anticipated Olympic Estate, marking a significant step in the development of grassroots sports and integrated sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

The dual event, performed by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko, represents the culmination of decades of planning on a 6.7-hectare parcel of land allocated to the NOC by the Lagos State Government in 1990.

While the centre had informally served the local community for years, its formal unveiling signals a renewed commitment to structured sports development.

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Speaking at the event, NOC President, Habu Gumel, described the facility as a cornerstone for nurturing young talents and sustaining Nigeria’s sporting future.

“This facility is designed to engage children and young athletes at grassroots level.

“Early talent discovery and structured training are essential to sustaining Nigeria’s competitiveness in international sports.

“Grassroots development remains vital to ensuring continuity in the country’s sporting success.

“The athletes we train today will take over from the current generation at national and international levels,” he said.

Mr Gumel noted that the land had remained under the NOC’s stewardship for over three decades, with development slowed by funding and environmental challenges.

“Over the last few decades, successive NOC administrations have not been able to engage reliable developers to develop the land. Despite environmental and funding challenges, this centre has always been available for the use of the teeming youthful population of Amuwo Odofin,” he said.

The newly commissioned Olympafrica Centre occupies 40 per cent of the land, while the remaining 60 per cent has been earmarked for the Olympic Estate, a residential development designed to complement the sports facility. The estate is being developed under a tripartite agreement involving the NOC, Numero Homes Global Resources Limited, and Ampharco Estates Nigeria Limited.

Facilities unveiled at the centre include a renovated cultural building, a multi-purpose plateau, a covered spectators’ pavilion, changing rooms, conveniences, a security outpost, and a borehole with overhead tanks. Ongoing works include the reconstruction of a football pitch and an eight-lane athletics track.

In addition, the complex features an indoor hall for combat and strength sports such as karate, taekwondo, wrestling, and weightlifting, alongside outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, and tennis.

Mr Gumel also emphasised the importance of sustainability and accessibility.

“The centre will soon open fully to the public, providing access to training and competitions.

“We must commercialise the facility to enable daily training use and host championships,” he said.

Providing further insight into the residential component, Managing Director of Numero Homes, Omowunmi Olalere, highlighted the project’s dual focus on lifestyle and sports infrastructure.

“Even as it is in its current state, we still have children coming in on a daily basis to practise after school hours. It is very important to put the facility to judicious use by putting the necessary infrastructure in place,” she said.

Ms Olalere added that parts of the estate would serve as hostel accommodation for athletes and visitors during competitions, ensuring the facility supports both training and events.

Also speaking, Ahmed Musa, who represented NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, underscored the broader national objective behind the project.

“Our goal is to create centres of excellence for early talent discovery and development.

“Under the Renewed Hope Initiative, we plan centres where pupils and students can train effectively,” Mr Musa said.

Chief Executive Officer of Olympafrica, Alasanne Diack, challenged Nigeria to maximise the opportunity provided by the centre.

“This centre is for the younger generation, and they must make proper use of it,” he said.

“Nigeria has immense potential and must do more. This centre should mark a turning point,” he added.

Looking ahead, Mr Gumel expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the project, outlining an ambitious vision for its growth.

“In the next 10 years, this centre will become a leading sports hub for the country.

“Athletes developed here will represent Nigeria at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, African Games and World Championships,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of the Lagos State Government, the International Olympic Committee, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, and the Olympafrica Foundation in bringing the project to fruition.

The event drew a wide array of dignitaries, including sports administrators, traditional rulers, athletes, and schoolchildren, all witnessing what is being described as a transformative investment in Nigeria’s sporting future.